

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 17-year low of 212.40 against the pound, nearly a 3-week low of 184.49 against the euro and a 1-week low of 198.23 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 211.61, 183.75 and 197.03, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 158.18 from an early high of 157.52. The yen weakened earlier to a 1-year low of 158.20 against the greenback.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 214.00 against the pound, 185.00 against the euro, 198.00 against the franc and 159.00 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News