Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the introduction of primary casualty policies for national and multinational risks in Italy.

"We are pleased to launch our modular, proprietary primary casualty solution, expressly designed to meet our customers' need for simplicity, clarity and transparency in managing casualty risk," said Francesco Longobardo, Head of Casualty, Italy, BHSI. "This marks another significant step in building a sustainable, long-term business in the Italian market."

Coverage sections including public liability, employers' liability and product liability can be purchased individually or combined. BHSI underwrites on a net capacity basis without accessing the reinsurance markets, which translates to flexible coverage design and responsive, local decision-making for customers, from underwriting through claims. All policies are backed by BHSI's "CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT" philosophy, which underscores the company's commitment to delivering excellent service when customers face claims.

"The introduction of these policies is another milestone in our steady expansion in Italy. We look forward to continuing to grow, hiring talented professionals, launching new products, entering new segments, and expanding our geographical presence," said Leonardo Castrichino, Country Manager, Italy, BHSI.

The new policies are available immediately in Italy. For more information, contact francesco.longobardo@bhspecialty.com.

