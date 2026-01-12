

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HEIA.AS, HEINY), a Dutch brewing company, on Monday said Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board Dolf van den Brink will step down from his role effective May 31.



The company said the Supervisory Board will initiate a search process to appoint a successor.



Van den Brink has agreed to remain available in an advisory capacity for eight months from June 1 to ensure continuity and support the leadership transition.



Heineken is 5.91% lesser at EUR 65.94 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News