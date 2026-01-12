Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41GZJ | ISIN: CNE100007366 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DAHON TECH SHENZHEN CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAHON TECH SHENZHEN CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DAHON TECH: DAHON and IDEAL Bike Join Hands to Usher in a New Era of Green Mobility

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early January saw a landmark collaboration as DAHON TECH ( HKEX Stock Code: 02543.HK), the world's leading folding bicycle manufacturer, and Ideal Bike Corp (TPEx Stock Code: 8933), signed a strategic cooperation agreement at DAHON's headquarters, focusing on green mobility-garnering significant attention across the bicycle industry.

Dr. David Hon, founder and CEO of DAHON (left) and Mr. Ching-Wang Chen, General Manager of Ideal Bike (right), shaking hands after signing the strategic cooperation agreement

Amid intensifying global market competition, the alliance centers on overseas business expansion, tapping into the complementary strengths of both parties.

Ideal Bike contributes advanced production facilities, efficient workflows, and decades of manufacturing management expertise; DAHON brings proprietary folding bike technology and innovative design insights. This synergy will drive cost optimization, expand product portfolios to cater to diverse customer needs, and facilitate R&D exchanges and joint projects-accelerating new product launches, enhancing technical content and quality, and strengthening competitiveness in international markets.

Management of DAHON and Ideal Bike kicked-off the global partnership

Founded in 1980, Ideal Bike Corp boasts robust core advantages:

  1. Global Production Network:
    Three coordinated bases (Poland, Taiwan Region and Dongguan of Mainland China) optimizing supply chains for tariff-efficient and responsive deliveries.

  2. ESG & Quality Excellence Vision:
    Aligned with carbon reduction and green energy goals, prioritizing stable quality, professional service, and innovation

  3. Diversified Capabilities:
    Covering OEM/ODM, computer-aided engineering analysis, customized design, and component matching

  4. Rigorous Quality Control:
    End-to-end oversight from parts sampling inspection to first-unit assembly validation

  5. Advanced Manufacturing:
    Flexible production lines and robotic coating/ labelling adapting to varied product scales

  6. Strong R&D Prowess:
    Professional teams, cutting-edge testing equipment, and 3D printing for rapid development and compliance.

Why This Partnership Stands Out?

  1. Synergistic Strengths: Merging DAHON's folding bike leadership with Ideal Bike's manufacturing excellence.

  2. Global Ambition: Targeting overseas growth with tailored solutions for international markets.

  3. Industry Impact: Driving innovative progress in the global green mobility sector.

For inquiries, please contact:

DAHON Marketing
Email: marketing@dahon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859233/2__1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859221/Management_DAHON_Ideal_Bike_kicked_off_global_partnership.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dahon-and-ideal-bike-join-hands-to-usher-in-a-new-era-of-green-mobility-302658452.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.