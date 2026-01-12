Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that project infrastructure has been restored following Hurricane Melissa making landfall over Jamaica on October 28, 2025, and full exploration activities have recommenced.

Super Block Project

At the Company's 50%-owned Super Block project the phase one scout drilling program comprising a 14-hole 2,500m program is approximately 50% complete (see press release dated June 3, 2025). To date, seven of the 14 holes of the program have been completed. Drilling has recommenced.

Bellas Gate Project

At its 100%-owned Bellas Gate project, where Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport") is currently funding exploration and project related costs as part of a previously announced earn-in agreement (see press release dated February 11, 2025), the Company has resumed exploration drilling with its Company-owned, man-portable drill rig. The Company has also resumed a 70 sq. km 3DIP geophysical survey of which approximately 46 sq. km has been completed to date (see press release dated October 6, 2025).

Community Assistance Programs

Concurrent with restoring project infrastructure, the Company embarked on a much-needed community assistance program following the devastation brought by Hurricane Melissa.

The Company's community assistance program included:

The delivery of food, water and basic necessity care packages;

Road repairs and clearing to reconnect communities; and

Providing roofing and housing materials to rebuild damaged homes and community buildings.

In total, C3 Metals assisted approximately 500 families across three communities concurrent with restoring project infrastructure necessary to restart exploration activities.





Figure 1: (Top Left) Donations for hurricane relief, shipped from Canada. (Top Right) C3 Metals' team delivering care packages to nearby community members most impacted by Hurricane Melissa. (Bottom Left) The C3 Metals' team working to repair and restore roads following Hurricane Melissa in an effort to reconnect communities and restore project infrastructure. (Bottom Right) The C3 Metals' team providing roofing and housing materials to nearby community members that suffered damaged to homes during Hurricane Melissa.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/279937_45a6d67dc481a861_001full.jpg

Dan Symons, President and CEO, commented: "The safety of our workforce is our number one priority. We ceased exploration activities a few days in advance of Hurricane Melissa making landfall to make necessary preparations and take precautions to keep our people and equipment safe. Hurricane Melissa was a devasting storm that severely impacted a large portion of Jamaica. At C3 Metals, we believe it is important to come together as a community during difficult times by ensuring our neighbours had access to food, water, and basic necessities and assisting in rebuilding homes and critical infrastructure. I am very pleased with how quickly our team was able to formulate and execute a much-needed Community Assistance Program for those most in need closest to our project areas. I am also very happy to report that we have now restored all necessary project infrastructure and have restarted full exploration activities at both the Super Block and Bellas Gate projects in Jamaica."

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold[1]. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Mining Corp. announced on May 1, 2024, that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

[1] Based on the assumptions and parameters outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru dated July 5, 2023.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279937

Source: C3 Metals Inc.