

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices touched a fresh all-time high again on Monday amidst renewed safe haven bets triggered by the uncertain geopolitical situation and the fresh challenges to the Federal Reserve's authority. Gold Futures touched an all-time high of $4,612.40 in the day's trade.



The boost to the yellow metal's prices came amidst a heavy weakness in the Dollar. The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. dollar's strength against a basket of currencies is currently at 98.77, declining 0.36 percent from 99.13 at the previous close. The dollar was undermined by the recent escalation in tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve. During the day, the index traded between 98.71 and 99.01.



Gold Futures for February settlement are currently trading at $4,594.99, gaining 2.1 percent from the previous close of $4,500.9. While the day's trading ranged between $4,521.39 and $4,612.40, the 52-week trading ranged between $2,672 and $4,612.40.



The day's surge in prices have resulted in a weekly gain of 3.2 percent, a monthly surge of 6.5 percent and a year-to-date price gain of 4.8 percent. The yellow metal has witnessed a price jump of close to 142 percent over the 3-year horizon.



Spot Gold is currently trading 1.7 percent higher on an overnight basis at $4,585.74 per troy ounce.



At current prices, both Gold Futures and Spot Gold have gained more than 70 percent over the past year.



Prices of other precious metals also recorded strong gains. Silver futures for March settlement oscillated between $79.90 and $84.65 per troy ounce and are currently trading at $83.84 per troy ounce. The price represents a surge of 5.7 percent from the previous close of $79.34. Platinum futures for April settlement ranged between $2,408.85 and $2,286.90 per troy ounce in the day's trading and are currently trading at $2,372.00, implying overnight addition of 3.3 percent. The previous close was at $2,296.70.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News