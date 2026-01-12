SLAM Exploration Ltd.: Slam Acquires New Gold-Antimony Project

Expanding Gold and Critical Elements in the Mineral-Rich Province of New Brunswick, Canada

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to report the acquisition of the Harry Brook gold-antimony project, which hosts a high-grade quartz float occurrence (1428) grading 1,320 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, a bedrock occurrence (1433) grading 0.965 g/t gold, and an antimony float occurrence (1216) grading 24.25% antimony.

The Harry Brook project comprises three gold-antimony mineral claims covering approximately 4,415 hectares. The claims were acquired by staking and located in the vicinity of the Bald Hill antimony project operated by Antimony Resources Corp. in southern New Brunswick. The Harry Brook claims cover three documented mineral occurrences referenced in the New Brunswick Mineral Occurrence Database maintained by the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources ("DNR") listed below and illustrated on Figure 1:

1428 - Harry Brook Gold

1433 - Johnson Gold

1216 - Sheba East Antimony

Figure 1: Gradient Aeromagnetics - Gold and Antimony Occurrences

1428 - Harry Brook Gold: This float occurrence comprises a large quartz boulder measuring approximately 35 cm by 20 cm containing visible gold, discovered by a DNR geologist. A sample containing visible gold returned a value of 1320 g/t gold (Reference: Johnson, S.C. 2005, MP2005-55, Discovery of High-Grade Gold-bearing Float in Southern New Brunswick).

1433 - Johnson Gold: This occurrence yielded 0.965 g/t gold from a silicified rhyolite outcrop located approximately 2,800 meters northwest of the Harry Brook gold occurrence. The discovery was made by a DNR geologist during the 2005 summer mapping project.

1216 - Sheba East Antimony: This occurrence consists of antimony-bearing float grading 24.25% antimony, reported in 1927 on the Kings-Queens county line, approximately two miles east of the Johnston-Brunswick parish line.

Jake Lee Project Update

Assays are pending on 11 channel samples sawn from the No. 1 gold vein on SLAM's wholly-owned Jake Lee claims. The Company reported eight grab samples with assays ranging from 7.42 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 94.80 g/t gold from the No. 1 gold vein on July 9, 2025. A second discovery comprised quartz float grading 16.20 and 3.78 g/t gold respectively 100 meters southwest of the initial discovery as reported August 28, 2025.

Assays are also pending on 52 grab samples collected from trenches dug on various targets up to 7,500 meters along strike. The Jake Lee claims are located 25 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. Clarence Stream is host to a 12.4M tonne indicated resource of 922,000 ounces at a grade of 2.31 g/t gold plus an inferred resource of 16.1m tonnes with 1,334,000 ounces at a grade of 2.60 g/t gold. (Reference: "Updated Mineral Resource Statement, Clarence Stream Deposits, New Brunswick, Canada, by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., March 31, 2022"). SLAM's exploration team recently mobilized back to Jake Lee.

Historic Menneval Results

SLAM previously reported gold bearing core intervals from the Maisie vein, including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m, in news releases dated December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022. The Company also reported a core interval grading 3,955 g/t (127oz) gold over 0.1m from the No. 18 vein. The Menneval soil geochemical survey shows a number of gold anomalies over an area measuring approximately 3,000 meters by 2,500 meters.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. This portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company drilled 10 holes in the 2025 diamond drilling campaign on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project. This followed significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes reported by the Company in 2024. These include a 64.90 meter core interval, grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval from hole GW24-02 as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported with up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

The Company is a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share payments in 2026. SLAM received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) in 2025 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. Also in 2025, the Company received a cash payment of $60,000 as well as 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects to receive additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold. Join our company newsletter by clicking SXL-News to receive timely company updates and press releases relating to SLAM Exploration.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

Contact: 506-623-8960

mike@slamexploration.com

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President

Contact 902-273-2387

jimmy@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the exploration potential of the Harry Brook gold-antimony project; the significance of historical gold and antimony occurrences; the interpretation of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data;the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results from the Jake Lee Project; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures at Jake Lee and Menneval; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success..

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that historical exploration results, mineral occurrences, and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel, and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals, and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade, and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment, and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental, and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market, and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

