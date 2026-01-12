Eskay Mining Corp.: Clinton Smyth will Lead Eskay Mining Exploration in 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM)is pleased to announce that Clinton Smyth has joined the Company in the capacity of Chief Geologist responsible for the Company's 2026 exploration program. Mr. Smyth will direct the continuation of the successful exploration of the past two seasons on the new discovery along the C10- Vermillion-Ted Morris trend situated in the southern portion of the Company's 100% controlled Consolidated Eskay Project.

Mr. Smyth is a successful mining exploration executive. During a 25-year career with Anglo American Corp and Minorco he rose to the position of Vice President, Exploration. He obtained a MSc in Geochemistry from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. He also holds a MSc in computer science from Imperial College in London, U.K. Beyond extensive exploration work through out Africa and Australasia, Clinton lead teams responsible for the discovery of the 2-million-ounce Buzwagi gold deposit in Tanzania and the Saddle South gold deposit in British Columbia.

Mac Balkam C.E.O. & President commented "2025 high-grade assays that included one rock chip sample of 297 g/t of gold and 790 g/t Ag in the Vermillion- Ted Morris , 4km long belt strengthened our commitment to the 2024 discovery. With that in mind we are excited to have Clinton join Eskay and to lead the team on what we plan will be a significant advancement of the Vermillion-TM zone discovery."

Mr. Smyth is currently preparing for the most extensive exploration season since 2023. He is assembling an experienced team to aid in interpreting the wealth of data Eskay has gathered over the past number of years. The Worldview 3 satellite imagery acquired last September is being interpreted and will play a significant role in identifying TM zone drill targets and further exploration along the belt.

Eskay has a strong Balance Sheet with cash of $3,000,000 and holds no debt. Balkam added "In keeping with our discipline of financing with the minimum amount of dilution we are currently aggressively seeking alternatives to traditional stock issues. With the dramatic increase in commodity prices our goal is to monetize previously un-recognized asset values. In recent years drilling programs across the huge Eskay property has given rise to a host of gold/silver discoveries that may well be strategic opportunities for neighbours of Eskay and otherwise. In 2023 we sold to Skeena Resources claims for $4,000,000 which played an important part in our fight against dilution in difficult market conditions. Further, our holding of 15% of Garibaldi Resources Inc has risen more than three-fold in the past 6 months and added $3,500,000 to Eskay's Investment value. Garibaldi holds a world class grade Nickel deposit in its E&L Nickel Mountain property. We are weighing the strategic investment relative to the significant cash available for Eskay's current exploration financing needs. We may be able to finance the Vermillion-TM zone drill program and advance other known deposits such as TV with these various sources of alternative financing."

For more detail on the 2025 results at Vermillion and the TM Zone from the November 7, 2025 Press Release follow

Eskay Receives High-Grade Gold Results from the Final Batch of Surface Samples from its 2025 Exploration Campaign at its 100% Controlled Consolidated Eskay Project, Golden Triangle, BC | Eskay Mining Corp.

To watch the video of Dr Hennigh outlining the potential in the Vermillion -TM zone follow https://youtu.be/ju8gRF2gN9A

Qualified Person

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

