Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Receives High-Grade Gold Results from the Final Batch of Surface Samples from its 2025 Exploration Campaign at its 100% Controlled Consolidated Eskay Project, Golden Triangle, BC

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to provide additional assay results from its prospecting and sampling program at its 100% controlled Consolidated Eskay Project ("CEP") in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Over the summer months of 2025, the Company's geological team systematically prospected and sampled the Vermillion, TM, Red Lightning, and Big Red zones surrounding Unuk Finger Mountain in the southern extent of CEP where high grade gold veins were initially discovered in 2024.

Select Highlights

This most recent batch of 121 spot rock chip and channel results includes eleven samples assaying over 20 g/t Au and 31 samples assaying over 1 g/t Au.

The highest grade spot rock chip assays include; 297 g/t Au and 790 g/t Ag collected from a quartz-sulfide vein at TM zone, 217 g/t Au and 0.44% Cu collected from a quartz-sulfide vein at Vermillion zone, 106 g/t Au and 54.9 g/t Ag collected from a quartz-sulfide vein at TM zone, and 65.7 g/t Au, 31.5 g/t Ag, and 0.31% Cucollected from a quartz-sulfide vein at Vermillion zone.

A channel sample assay at the TM Zone returned 165 g/t Au and 285 g/t Ag over 0.40 m within 45.5 g/t Au and 75.2 g/t Ag over 1.55m.

A new gold-silver target, the Sultan zone, discovered in the southeastern corner of the claim package returned an initial assay of 11.2 g/t Au and 181 g/t Ag.

"Further expansion of the high-grade vein discovery in the southern portion of our Consolidated Eskay Project now fully explain the robust, large-scale BLEG stream sediment anomaly we identified around Unuk Finger Mountain in recent years," commented Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Eskay Mining. "High-grade veins display a pattern of commonly being low-angle and stacked a few tens of meters apart. Veins are comprised of quartz and varying contents of sulfides including base metal sulfides, especially chalcopyrite. We are now seeing broad distribution of these veins, and they appear to display a spatial relation with a nearby Lee Brant Eocene intrusion not unlike those observed at both Goliath Resources' Surebet project and Juggernaut Exploration's Big One project. This new target style is generating a lot of excitement in the GT, and we think we may have a similar such exploration target emerging at CEP. We can see a path to inaugural drilling of these veins in 2026."

2025 Exploration Program

The 2025 field exploration program at the Consolidated Eskay Project included extensive surficial sampling, reconnaissance geological mapping, and channel sampling across target areas around the Unuk Finger Mountain and additional target areas across the property. The focus of the program was to identify and advance early-stage gold-silver prospects into drill ready targets for the 2026 exploration season. All assays have now been received for the 2025 season and this release covers the remaining 95 rock and 26 channel samples collected for a season total of 310 spot rock chip samples and 55 channel samples.

In addition, Worldview 3 high-resolution satellite imagery survey has been collected across the property with results expected later this month. Hyperspectral imaging and detailed orthophotos will help support focused exploration efforts across Eskay's 200 km2 southern target area.

Results from the TM and Vermillion Zones

Exploration conducted across the Vermillion and TM targets has identified significant vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization that share many characteristics with reduced intrusion-related gold systems (RIRGS). Prospecting and reconnaissance mapping have discovered flat lying, sheeted and planar shear quartz vein zones spanning over 600 metres vertically and 500 by 2000 metres laterally with further areas to assess moving forward (Figure 1). Veining is spatially related to a biotite-hornblende quartz monzonite intrusion of the Lee Brant intrusive stock believed to be of Eocene age which covers a 40 sq/km area south of the vein zones.

In-situ visible gold and electrum mineralization have been identified over a 2km strike length occurring in multiple planar and sheeted quartz-carbonate veins at both the Vermillion and TM zone to the east. Veins hosting accessory pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, bismuthinite, and rarely wolframite and gold show strong correlations with copper, bismuth and silver with anomalous tellurium. Lead and zinc (+/- silver) veins have also been sampled and may represent distal expressions of the mineralizing system. Mineralized veins are primarily hosted in metavolcanic and volcaniclastic sequences of the Lower to Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group and have also been observed in float boulders of the Lee Brant Stock quartz monzonite.

Figure 1. 2025 Sample Location Map and Target Zones of the Eskay Project.

Figure 2. 2025 rock sample assays for gold from TM.

Figure 3. 2025 rock sample assays for gold from Vermillion.

A remaining total of 95 rock sample assays have been received from follow-up sampling at the TM (Figure 2) and Vermillion (Figure 3) zones. Further sampling across the targets has continued to expand upon the surface footprint of vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization and recent sampling has returned the highest gold grades to date in the area with sample A0519920 assaying 297 g/t Au and 790 g/t Ag. Of the 95 rocks collected in the last phase of sampling, 5 rock samples assayed over 20 g/t Au, 8 samples assayed over 10 g/t Au, 14 samples assayed over 5 g/t Au, and 21 samples assayed over 1 g/t Au (Tables 1 and 2).

Select assay highlights from TM & Vermillion include:

A0519920 assayed 297 g/t Au and 790 g/t Ag

A0518360 assayed 217 g/t Au and 0.44% Cu

A0518357 assayed 106 g/t Au and 54.9 g/t Ag

A0518363 assayed 65.7 g/t Au, 31.5 g/t Ag, and 0.31% Cu

Table 1. Select assay highlights from TM zone rock samples.

Sample ID Zone Easting Northing Elevation Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) A0519920 TM 415038 6256308 1473 297 790 0.00 A0518357 TM 415023 6256574 1378 106 54.9 0.00 A0518375 TM 414600 6256674 1688 22.0 18.7 0.08 A0518374 TM 414615 6256671 1686 9.72 16.2 0.02 A0517556 TM 415022 6256609 1399 8.94 10.5 0.36 A0517555 TM 415029 6256589 1394 8.42 28.3 0.99 A0518356 TM 415030 6256562 1393 7.56 5.00 0.18 A0517557 TM 415020 6256600 1395 7.08 31.5 0.91 A0518377 TM 414766 6256634 1585 4.48 24.5 0.17

Table 2. Select assay highlights from Vermillion zone rock samples.

Sample ID Zone Easting Northing Elevation Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) A0518360 Vermillion 413291 6256989 1574 217 13.2 0.44 A0518363 Vermillion 413294 6257272 1394 65.7 31.5 0.31 A0518361 Vermillion 413247 6256995 1535 17.8 2.19 0.13 A0518373 Vermillion 413284 6257531 1418 12.1 5.91 0.02 A0519928 Vermillion 414020 6257144 1701 10.7 7.19 0.06 A0519921 Vermillion 413902 6257433 1661 6.87 97.0 0.29 A0518371 Vermillion 413426 6257405 1446 4.00 11.0 0.09

TM Channel Sample Assay Results

A total of 41.77m of channel sampling has been completed to date at the Vermillion and TM zones. TM channel samples are reported herein, see previous release dated September 17, 2025 for Vermillion channel sample results.

A total of 16.86m across 9 channel series were completed at TM testing various vein generations for gold mineralization (Table 3). Due to terrain limitations channel sampling widths were limited in their extents as the TM area is characterized by steeply sloping topography. Channels were completed at a minimum width of 1.5m to reflect minimum underground mining widths and were sampled both across veins with known gold mineralization as well veins that had not previously been sampled.

All channels were successful in intersecting gold and silver mineralization with significant gold intersections including 165 g/t Au and 285 g/t Ag over 0.40 m within 45.5 g/t Au and 75.2 g/t Ag over 1.55m from Channel V7 and 46.6 g/t Au and 16.7 g/t Ag over 0.25m within 6.67 g/t Au and 2.53 g/t Ag over 1.7m from Channel V4.

Weighted average intervals include:

Channel V1: 6.11 g/t Au and 5.00 g/t Ag over 1.94m

Channel V2: 4.17 g/t Au and 4.23 g/t Ag over 1.62m

Channel V3: 0.18 g/t Au and 0.77 g/t Ag over 2.00m

Channel V4: 6.67 g/t Au and 2.53 g/t Ag over 1.75m

Channel V5: 4.96 g/t Au and 6.47 g/t Ag over 2.50m

Channel V6: 2.99 g/t Au and 2.27 g/t Ag over 2.50m

Channel V7: 45.5 g/t Au and 75.2 g/t Ag over 1.55m

Channel V8: 0.15 g/t Au and 0.40 g/t Ag over 1.50m

Channel V9: 0.49 g/t Au and 1.23 g/t Ag over 1.50m

Table 3. TM Channel Sample Assay Results

Sample ID Channel Series From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) A0514180 Channel V1 0.00 0.70 0.70 0.04 0.25 A0514181 Channel V1 0.70 1.12 0.42 28.1 18.9 A0514182 Channel V1 1.12 1.94 0.82 0.03 1.94 A0514183 Channel V2 0.00 0.52 0.52 0.12 1.25 A0514184 Channel V2 0.52 0.77 0.25 26.6 22.4 A0514185 Channel V2 0.77 1.62 0.85 0.06 0.72 A0514186 Channel V3 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.02 0.19 A0514187 Channel V3 1.00 2.00 1.00 0.33 1.35 A0514188 Channel V4 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.05 A0514189 Channel V4 1.00 1.25 0.25 46.6 16.7 A0514190 Channel V4 1.25 1.75 0.50 0.04 0.37 A0514191 Channel V5 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.05 0.28 A0514192 Channel V5 1.00 1.50 0.50 24.7 31.6 A0514193 Channel V5 1.50 2.50 1.00 0.01 0.09 A0514194 Channel V6 0.00 0.64 0.64 0.07 1.83 A0514195 Channel V6 0.64 0.89 0.25 29.7 17.3 A0514196 Channel V6 0.89 1.89 1.00 0.01 0.13 A0514197 Channel V6 1.89 2.50 0.61 0.01 0.08 A0514198 Channel V7 0.00 0.40 0.40 165 285 A0514199 Channel V7 0.40 1.00 0.60 7.61 3.89 A0514200 Channel V7 1.00 1.55 0.55 0.04 0.55 A0514109 Channel V8 0.00 0.70 0.70 0.01 0.26 A0514110 Channel V8 0.70 0.95 0.25 0.86 1.14 A0514111 Channel V8 0.95 1.50 0.55 0.01 0.23 A0514112 Channel V9 0.00 0.75 0.75 0.98 2.26 A0514113 Channel V9 0.75 1.50 0.75 0.01 0.19

Assay Results from the Sultan Zone

One day was spent conducting reconnaissance sampling on previously unexplored areas 7km southeast of the TM Zone at the end of the 2025 season. Prospecting returned promising initial results from base metal veins hosted in broad quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zones within Upper Triassic rocks of the Stuhini Group with one assay of 11.2 g/t Au and 181 g/t Ag. The recent discovery of additional gold-silver mineralization in the southern extents of the claims support the need for further exploration in the area and attest to the district scale precious and base metal potential across the property.

Figure 4. 2025 rock sample assays for gold from Sultan.

LINK: Click here for complete rock and channel sample assay data.

QA/QC Methodology Statement

Rock chip samples were submitted to MSA Labs in Terrace, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. ALS is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized, 250 g of the homogenized sample is pulped. All samples were analyzed for gold, silver, and a suite of 48 major and trace elements. Analysis for gold is by fire assay fusion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) on 30 g of pulp. Analysis for silver is by fire assay and gravimetric analysis on 30 g of pulp. All other major and trace elements are analyzed by four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS.

Qualified Person

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4020

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

