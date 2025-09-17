Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Expands High-Grade Vein-Hosted Gold-Silver Mineralization at its 100% Controlled and Consolidated Eskay Project in the Golden Triangle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN: A0YDPM) is pleased to provide initial assay results from its prospecting and sampling program at its 100%-controlled Consolidated Eskay Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company's geological team, through systematic prospecting and sampling, has significantly expanded the area where high-grade gold veins were discovered in 2024. Samples from areas including Vermillion, TM, Red Lightning, and Big Red, zones surrounding Unuk Finger Mountain in the southern extent of the Property, have all yielded numerous high-grade assays.
2025 Select Highlights
10 rock samples assayed over 20 g/t Au, 20 samples assayed over 10 g/t Au, 37 samples assayed over 5 g/t Au, and 68 samples assayed over 1 g/t Au out of a total of 298 surface rock samples
Select individual high-grade spot rock chip results include:
246 g/t Au, 22.8 g/t Ag, and 0.25% Cu
150 g/t Au, 76 g/t Ag, and 1.57% Cu
86.2 g/t Au, 180 g/t Ag, and 2.63% Cu
71.4 g/t Au, 15.8 g/t Ag, and 0.66% Cu
33.7 g/t Au, 257 g/t Ag, and 2.7% Cu
28.8 g/t Au, 363 g/t Ag, and 0.49% Cu
Also noteworthy, a 21.8 g/t Au, 19.9 g/t Ag, and 0.69% Cu channel sample over 1.00m was cut at Vermillion
"Eskay's geological team did a superb job following up on last year's exciting discovery of high-grade gold-silver veins in the southern reaches of our 100%-controlled Consolidated Eskay Project this season," commented Quinton Hennigh, Director and Technical Advisor to Eskay Mining. "With these initial assays, we can now see that there is a wide distribution of veins, some displaying very high grades of gold and silver, across an area at least 2 km wide. This system is demonstrating it has capacity to make high-grade over a large expanse, and our BLEG stream sediment data indicates we have lots more room to grow. I think, given the large magnitude of the BLEG results here coupled with these very strong surface results, we are defining a new high-grade gold-silver vein system akin to those seen at Goliath Resources and Juggernaut Resources, also in the GT."
2025 Exploration Program
The 2025 exploration program at the Eskay Project includes extensive surficial sampling, reconnaissance geological mapping, and channel sampling across target areas around the Unuk Finger Mountain with the goal of advancing early-stage prospects into drill ready targets. A total of 298 rock sample and 29 channel sample assays have been received to date with further sampling ongoing on the Vermillion, TM and Big Red zones. In addition, a Worldview 3 high-resolution satellite imagery survey has been collected across the property with results expected later this month. Hyperspectral imaging and detailed orthophotos will help support focused exploration efforts across Eskay's 200 km2 project area.
Target areas around Unuk Finger mountain in the southeast portion of the Eskay claim block were first explored in the late 1980's but the area has seen limited exploration activities in recent years. Between 2020 and 2022, a bulk leach extractable gold (BLEG) stream sediment sampling program was conducted across large portions of the Eskay Project which identified numerous anomalous gold zones with particularly strong anomalies occurring in watersheds around the Unuk Finger mountain (Figure 1). Initial follow-up work in 2024 around BLEG anomalies successfully identified vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization at the Vermillion and TM zones and follow-up in these areas has been the primary focus of exploration efforts in 2025. Exploration conducted across these target areas has identified significant vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization spanning over two kilometres on surface with visible gold observed in multiple quartz-sulphide veins (Figure 2).
Figure 1. Gold values for 2020-2022 BLEG sampling programs at the southeast area of the Eskay Project with 2025 rock sample gold assays.
Figure 2. 2025 sample map location of target zones around Unuk Finger with gold assay results.
Results from the Vermillion, TM and Red Lightning Zones
Exploration conducted across the Vermillion, TM and Red Lightning targets has identified significant vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization that share many characteristics with reduced intrusion-related gold systems (RIRGS). Prospecting and reconnaissance mapping have discovered flat lying, sheeted and planar shear quartz vein zones spanning over 600 metres vertically and 500 by 2000 metres laterally with further areas to assess moving forward (Figure 3). Veining is spatially related to a biotite-hornblende quartz monzonite intrusion of the Lee Brant intrusive stock believed to be of Eocene age which covers a 40 sq/km area south of the vein zones.
In-situ visible gold and electrum mineralization have been identified over a 2km strike length occurring in multiple planar and sheeted quartz-carbonate veins at both the Vermillion and TM zone to the east. Veins hosting accessory pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, bismuthinite, and rarely wolframite and gold show strong correlations with copper, bismuth and silver with anomalous tellurium. Lead and zinc (+/- silver) veins have also been sampled and may represent distal expressions of the mineralizing system. Mineralized veins are primarily hosted in metavolcanic and volcaniclastic sequences of the Lower to Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group and have also been observed in float boulders of the Lee Brant Stock quartz monzonite.
Figure 3. 2025 rock sample assays for gold from Vermillion, TM, and Red Lightning zones.
A total of 209 rock sample assays has been received from the Vermillion, TM, and Red Lightning zones to date with additional samples pending assay results.
Assay Highlights from TM Zone
7 spot rock chip samples assayed > 10 g/t Au, 11 samples assayed > 5 g/t Au, and 21 samples assayed > 1 g/t Au
Spot rock chip sample A0519908 assayed 246 g/t Au, 22.8 g/t Ag, and 0.25% Cu
Spot rock chip sample A0513144 assayed 150 g/t Au, 76 g/t Ag, and 1.57% Cu
Spot rock chip sample A0519907 assayed 86.2 g/t Au, 180 g/t Ag, and 2.63% Cu
Assay Highlights from Vermillion and Red Lightning Zones
10 spot rock chip samples assayed > 10 g/t Au, 23 samples assayed > 5 g/t Au, and 43 samples assayed > 1 g/t Au
Spot rock chip sample A0513397 assayed 71.4 g/t Au, 15.8 g/t Ag, and 0.66% Cu
Spot rock chip sample A0514206 assayed 33.7 g/t Au, 257 g/t Ag, and 2.7% Cu
Spot rock chip sample A0514399 assayed 28.8 g/t Au, 363 g/t Ag, and 0.49% Cu
Table 1. Select assay highlights from TM zone rock samples.
Sample ID
Zone
Easting
Northing
Elevation (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t
Cu (%)
A0519908
TM
415017
6256576
1403
247
22.8
0.25
A0513144
TM
415030
6256549
1373
150
76.0
1.57
A0519907
TM
415026
6256585
1390
86.2
180
2.64
A0513145
TM
415024
6256556
1335
43.1
29.7
0.66
A0519911
TM
414931
6256540
1467
17.1
20.1
0.91
A0513148
TM
414940
6256522
1347
13.8
81.0
2.26
A0519914
TM
414860
6256613
1509
10.2
19.9
0.69
A0519906
TM
415028
6256581
1388
8.28
9.01
0.27
A0513150
TM
414925
6256561
1382
7.24
4.77
0.19
A0513147
TM
415061
6256528
1380
6.28
58.7
1.31
A0513143
TM
415037
6256612
1338
6.26
25.2
0.37
A0519910
TM
414952
6256506
1444
3.72
34.4
0.85
A0513137
TM
415159
6255726
1396
2.76
100
4.07
A0513151
TM
414917
6256564
1386
1.65
47.9
1.86
A0519901
TM
415148
6255753
1484
1.46
41.7
2.50
A0519904
TM
415168
6256589
1294
1.24
159
11.3
Table 2. Select assay highlights from Vermillion zone rock samples.
Sample ID
Zone
Easting
Northing
Elevation (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t
Cu (%)
A0514397
Vermillion
413208
6257118
1426
71.4
15.8
0.66
A0514399
Vermillion
413275
6257123
1463
28.8
363
0.49
A0514036
Vermillion
413249
6257104
1459
23.6
2.51
0.19
A0514497
Vermillion
413316
6257312
1315
19.8
10.8
0.26
A0514440
Vermillion
413299
6257299
1412
19.4
1.92
0.13
A0514398
Vermillion
413234
6257096
1453
8.30
14.7
0.15
A0514449
Vermillion
413269
6257117
1467
7.82
11.6
0.16
A0514491
Vermillion
413328
6257349
1377
7.72
3.75
0.19
A0514030
Vermillion
413365
6257282
1449
7.64
171
0.30
A0514041
Vermillion
413256
6257105
1459
6.67
1.41
0.03
A0514389
Vermillion
413320
6257289
1436
6.33
91.2
0.97
A0513110
Vermillion
413293
6257278
1538
6.09
4.05
0.10
A0513108
Vermillion
413283
6257188
1436
4.98
34.4
0.83
Figure 4. Visible gold from TM sample A0519908 assaying 246 g/t Au.
Preliminary Channel Sample Assay Results
A total of 41.77m of channel sampling has been completed to date at the Vermillion and TM zones and initial assays have been received for samples at Vermillion.
A total of 25.25m across 4 channel series were completed at Vermillion testing different vein generations for gold mineralization potential (Table 4). Channel V1 was sampled over veins with known gold grades from 2024 samples where visible gold was observed. Channel V1 assayed 21.8 g/t Au, 19.9 g/t Ag, and 0.69% Cu over 1.00m. Channel V2 to V4 were planned over vein zones with unknown gold grades identified in 2025. Channel V2 assayed 1.02 g/t Au over 7.25m, channel V3 assayed 0.07 g/t Au over 7.00m and channel V4 assayed 0.10 g/t Au over 10.0m.
While preliminary channel samples returned modest gold grades, most of the sampling was conducted with initial rock assays outstanding. Additional channel sampling is ongoing at the TM Zone testing across multiple vein sets where assay results have been returned.
Table 4. Vermillion Channel Sample Assay Results
Sample ID
Channel Series
From
To
Width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
A0514151
Channel V1
0.00
1.00
1.00
21.8
20.0
A0514152
Channel V2
0.00
1.00
1.00
0.35
0.99
A0514153
Channel V2
1.00
2.00
1.00
0.09
0.56
A0514154
Channel V2
2.00
3.00
1.00
0.25
0.74
A0514155
Channel V2
3.00
4.00
1.00
0.32
1.26
A0514156
Channel V2
4.00
4.25
0.25
24.5
44.4
A0514157
Channel V2
4.25
5.15
0.90
0.09
0.25
A0514158
Channel V2
5.15
5.35
0.20
0.01
0.16
A0514159
Channel V2
5.35
6.25
0.90
0.06
0.32
A0514160
Channel V2
6.25
6.95
0.70
0.16
0.36
A0514161
Channel V2
6.95
7.25
0.30
0.06
0.16
A0514162
Channel V3
0.00
1.00
1.00
0.05
0.92
A0514163
Channel V3
1.00
2.00
1.00
0.11
1.16
A0514164
Channel V3
2.00
3.00
1.00
0.02
0.24
A0514165
Channel V3
3.00
4.00
1.00
0.05
0.37
A0514166
Channel V3
4.00
5.00
1.00
0.06
0.28
A0514167
Channel V3
5.00
6.00
1.00
0.17
0.32
A0514168
Channel V3
6.00
7.00
1.00
0.04
0.42
A0514169
Channel V4
0.00
1.00
1.00
0.09
4.92
A0514170
Channel V4
1.00
1.50
0.50
0.31
11.8
A0514171
Channel V4
1.50
2.50
1.00
0.03
1.51
A0514172
Channel V4
2.50
3.30
0.80
0.07
1.39
A0514173
Channel V4
3.30
4.30
1.00
0.13
2.03
A0514174
Channel V4
4.30
5.30
1.00
0.13
3.24
A0514175
Channel V4
5.30
6.00
0.70
0.04
0.48
A0514176
Channel V4
6.00
7.00
1.00
0.07
0.63
A0514177
Channel V4
7.00
8.00
1.00
0.20
0.92
A0514178
Channel V4
8.00
9.00
1.00
0.08
0.94
A0514179
Channel V4
9.00
10.00
1.00
0.09
0.86
Results from the Big Red Zone
A total of 61 rock samples were collected at the Big Red Zone early in the program and all assays have now been received. While assay results returned generally low Au-Ag grades, sampling revealed elevated Cu-Mo-W grades and samples plot high values on the Mineral Deposit Research Group (MDRU) porphyry index (MPIx). A higher MPIx value indicates closer proximity to porphyry-type mineralization and utilizes normalized ratios of elements enriched in the core of a porphyry system with those typically enriched in shallow levels above the system (Figure 6).
The Big Red Zone is characterized by a large prominent gossan where metasedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Jurassic Hazelton Group are dominated by moderate to strong hornfelsing with structurally controlled zones of quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration. Volcanics are observed to host quartz-sulphide veins, generally 5-25cm wide and sometimes up to 1.5m wide, hosting pyrite-magnetite-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization with rare occurrences of molybdenite.
Early season work in the area resulted in large portions of the target remaining under snow cover and further work is planned to assess the extents of mineralization and alteration on this newly identified potential porphyry-copper target.
Table 5. Select assay highlights from Big Red zone rock samples.
Sample ID
Zone
Easting
Northing
Elevation (m)
Cu (%)
Mo (ppm)
A0514370
Big Red
415069
6254418
1611
0.67
5.30
A0514472
Big Red
415018
6254406
1635
0.62
4.10
A0514302
Big Red
415304
6254282
1527
0.32
91.7
A0514368
Big Red
415048
6254411
1623
0.31
521
A0514362
Big Red
415179
6254235
1591
0.03
1146
A0514368
Big Red
415048
6254411
1623
0.31
521
A0514474
Big Red
415008
6254397
1623
0.18
352
Figure 5. 2025 rock sample assays for copper from the Big Red zone.
Figure 6. MPIx porphyry indicator values for Big Red.
Click here for complete rock and channel sample assay data.
QA/QC Methodology Statement
Rock chip samples were submitted to MSA Labs in Terrace, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. ALS is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized, 250 g of the homogenized sample is pulped. All samples were analyzed for gold, silver, and a suite of 48 major and trace elements. Analysis for gold is by fire assay fusion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) on 30 g of pulp. Analysis for silver is by fire assay and gravimetric analysis on 30 g of pulp. All other major and trace elements are analyzed by four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS.
Qualified Person
Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.
