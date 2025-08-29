Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Mining Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN: A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of August 1, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement with the placement of 2,250,000 flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units") at a price of C$0.56 per Charity FT Unit (the "Offering").

Each Charity FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, each of which qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.65 at any time on or before August 28, 2027.

The gross proceeds from the sale of Charity FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act, and for a subscriber who is a qualifying individual under the Income Tax Act (British Columbia) (the "BC Tax Act"), qualifies as a "BC flow-through mining expenditure" as defined in section 4.721(1) of the BC Tax Act ("Qualifying Expenditures"). The Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2025, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Charity FT Units.

Proceeds from the Offering will be expended on the Company's 100% controlled and consolidated Eskay Project in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

A finder was paid $54,000 in cash and issued 135,000 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 until August 28, 2027. The securities issue pursuant to the Offering have a hold period expiring on December 29, 2025.

Mac Balkam, C.E.O. of Eskay commented "We are pleased with the financing support from our shareholder base demonstrating their enthusiasm for our current exploration program in the Vermillion and TM Zones. Our field team has initiated a channel sampling program at both zones which along with extensive samples are geared to generating drill targets. This financing will also allow us to undertake a Worldview 3 satellite imagery mapping strategy to enhance the proficiency of drill target selection. We expect to gather this data in early September."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Charity FT Units, nor shall there be any sale of the Charity FT Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Charity FT Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam T: 416 907 4020 President & Chief Executive Officer E: Mac@eskaymining.com

