Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Announces Investor FAQ, Invites Shareholder Questions

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced that it will publish an investor FAQ during the week of January 19 to address the most common questions from its shareholder base.

Ahead of the publication, the Company is inviting shareholders to submit questions they would like management to address by emailing investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com. Submissions will be reviewed by Capstone's leadership team, and responses to a selection of these questions will be included in the upcoming investor FAQ.

"We're fortunate to have an engaged shareholder base at Capstone, and we value ongoing, open dialogue with our investors," said Matthew Lipman, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone.

"Shareholders have been clear about their interest in disciplined reinvestment, organic growth, and margin expansion, and we take that feedback seriously," he continued. "This FAQ is an opportunity to speak directly to that work and to outline the milestones we expect to reach in 2026."

In advance of the Investor FAQ, Capstone encourages shareholders to review the Company's 2026 outlook presentation, available on the Company's website.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 32+ U.S. states and Canada, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company's strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company's filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

