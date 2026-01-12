Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRWA | ISIN: US14068E2081 | Ticker-Symbol: J7W
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 08:06
0,565 Euro
-4,24 % -0,025
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPSTONE HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPSTONE HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5550,57014:38
0,5550,57014:35
ACCESS Newswire
12.01.2026 13:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Announces Investor FAQ, Invites Shareholder Questions

Company reinforces commitment to investor engagement as management addresses priorities around organic growth and margin expansion

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced that it will publish an investor FAQ during the week of January 19 to address the most common questions from its shareholder base.

Ahead of the publication, the Company is inviting shareholders to submit questions they would like management to address by emailing investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com. Submissions will be reviewed by Capstone's leadership team, and responses to a selection of these questions will be included in the upcoming investor FAQ.

"We're fortunate to have an engaged shareholder base at Capstone, and we value ongoing, open dialogue with our investors," said Matthew Lipman, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone.

"Shareholders have been clear about their interest in disciplined reinvestment, organic growth, and margin expansion, and we take that feedback seriously," he continued. "This FAQ is an opportunity to speak directly to that work and to outline the milestones we expect to reach in 2026."

In advance of the Investor FAQ, Capstone encourages shareholders to review the Company's 2026 outlook presentation, available on the Company's website.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 32+ U.S. states and Canada, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company's strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations
Capstone Holding Corp.
investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com
www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company's filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/capstone-announces-investor-faq-invites-shareholder-questions-1126246

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.