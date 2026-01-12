Ozempic Face and Loose Skin Surge Drives DMV Patients to The Naderi Center's Advanced Non-Surgical & Surgical Treatments

Experts emphasize individualized care as demand grows for solutions to facial volume loss and loose skin following medical weight reduction.

As rapid weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy become increasingly popular, patients across the Washington, DC metropolitan area are noticing unexpected side effects: sudden facial volume loss, loose skin, and accelerated signs of aging. The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, with offices in Chevy Chase, Maryland-near Washington, DC-and Reston, Virginia, is seeing a dramatic rise in patients seeking expert guidance and advanced skin-tightening treatments.

"Patients are healthier on the scale but often older in the mirror," says Dr. Shervin Naderi, board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Naderi Center. "Our goal is to combine cutting-edge technology with surgical expertise to restore balance, tighten skin, and rebuild volume safely and naturally."

Advanced Non-Surgical and Surgical Solutions

Morpheus8 radiofrequency microneedling, which targets deep collagen remodeling, and UltraClear cold fiber erbium laser, which treats fine lines, wrinkles, and crepey skin with no or very short recovery time, are some of the most sought-after non-invasive procedures. Preventive microneedling, biostimulatory injectables like Sculptra, and dermal fillers continue to be highly demanded among the consumers of non-invasive cosmetic treatments, who want to keep their youthful appearance.

The Naderi Center has also seen patients with facial hollowing and sagging skin following rapid weight loss from GLP-1 medications. In these cases, treatments often combine fat grafting, fillers, and non-surgical skin tightening, with surgical lifts reserved for advanced laxity.

A Customized Approach

"Devices alone are not the solution," explains Dr. Naderi. "We evaluate each patient's age, gender, hormonal changes, and lifestyle to design a plan that delivers safe, natural, and long-lasting results."

Prevention and Long-Term Skin Health

Skin health prevention continues to be the most important factor. Sunscreen application, sun avoidance, and early collagen preservation all significantly lower the risk of skin laxity over the years-particularly in the case of patients who live in places with a lot of sun exposure, such as Washington, D.C, Bethesda, Potomac, Silver Spring, and Northern Virginia.

At the same time, non-invasive technology is improving but still not able to compete with surgical facial rejuvenation in terms of treating skin laxity issues. Surgeries like facelifts and neck lifts, particularly when accompanied by fat grafting, provide the restoration of natural shapes and the durability of results.

