Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) ("Cardiff" or the "Company"), a healthcare holding company with deep leadership and operational expertise in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management, today announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Reverse Stock Split"), which became effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on January 12, 2026. Each 3 shares of the issued and outstanding Common Stock shall be reclassified and combined into 1 share of Common Stock (the "Reverse Split"). No fractional shares shall be issued in connection with the Reverse Split. Any fractional share that would otherwise be issued shall be rounded up to the next whole share. The Company's common stock continues to trade on The OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CDIX" and is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the OTCQB Venture Market at the commencement of trading today. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the Company's ticker symbol will be CDIXD for 20 trading days including the effective date.

The primary purpose of the Reverse Stock Split is to support compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for the listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and stockholders and implemented pursuant to the authority granted under Nevada Revised Statutes and the Company's Articles of Incorporation.

Alex Cunningham, President and CEO of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "This reverse stock split supports our planned uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market as we continue to strengthen our capital markets profile and enhance our visibility among institutional investors."

Upon effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split:

Each three (3) shares of issued and outstanding common stock were automatically combined into one (1) share of common stock.

The par value of the common stock was unchanged.

No fractional shares were issued; any fractional share resulting from the Reverse Stock Split was rounded up to the nearest whole share, consistent with Nevada law and the Company's governing documents.

The Reverse Stock Split did not change any stockholder's proportional ownership interest, except for minor differences resulting from the rounding of fractional shares. The Company's post-Reverse Stock Split common stock CUSIP number will be 14146R700.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB: CDIX) is a healthcare holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing high-margin medical practices in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. The Company leverages deep sector experience, disciplined capital deployment, and lean operating structures to build a profitable, scalable, and resilient growth platform in one of the strongest segments of U.S. healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intended effect of the Reverse Stock Split and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with OTCQB and Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and investor response, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Cardiff Lexington Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorrelations@cardifflexington.com

(800) 375-2349

Or

IMS Investor Relations

cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-announces-1-for-3-reverse-stock-split-1126104