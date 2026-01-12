Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) is providing results of its exploration program on the Nobody Knows portion of the Company's Copper River (Terrace) properties. The Copper River project consists of 59 contiguous minerals claims totaling 28,723.18 hectares formed by the Treasure Mountain, Dardanelle, Nobody Knows (6,870.79 ha) and Excelsior claims. It is underlain by a complex boundary zone between two prominent tectonic assemblages: the volcanic island-arc assemblage of the Stikinia Terrane in the east and the intrusive rocks of the Coast Plutonic Complex (Cretaceous-Tertiary?) to the west.

Sampling in the 2024 field season led to the discovery of the high-grade gold-silver-base metal bearing boulders associated with high arsenic, bismuth and cobalt values along a logging road in the SE portion of the claim (1060251). These boulders ranged from pebble size to pieces up to 0.6 m in size located in 2 main areas 200m apart along spur logging roads. Visible gold was noted in several cut rock samples of this mineralization. The Company conducted geochemical surveys in 2025 in order to locate the source.

E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. President of the Company states: "Continued exploration in 2025 indicates that the gold-silver-base metal rich rocks are composed of sulphides, quartz and muscovite. Thin section studies indicate that the boulders are quartz-muscovite with arsenopyrite, pyrite and sphalerite with lesser chalcopyrite and minor galena. In the examined samples no low or high temperature minerals were detected indicating the alteration/mineralization observed in these samples can be classified as mesothermal. Based on the analysis to date the discovered boulders are interpreted to be similar to an intrusive related gold deposit mineral type which are known to have enhanced bismuth and cobalt. These types of deposit are characterized by their association with felsic igneous rocks which are present on the property. The presence of these elements in these types of deposits indicates a significant mineralization process that has enhanced value and potential. The Company is excited about locating an area that appears to contain the source of these boulders."

The following claim map shows the location of the boulders relative to the claim holdings as well as the location of a highly anomalous silt sample from the 2025 field program.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/280004_78c15293141bba75_001full.jpg

The following table shows the assays for 2024 grab samples (Press Release August 6 2024) including some from 2025 (Press Release September 25 2025) are shown below:

Sample # Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % 24-Jn-1 40.24 108 0.86 0.11 0.65 24-Jn-2 28.62 58.99 0.3 0.08 0.55 24-Jn-3 39.03 169 1.226 0.12 0.74 24-Jn-4 17.043 927 2.32 7.93 27.15 24-Jn-5 79.12 690 2.192 3.27 14.22 24-Jn-6 19.33 99.39 0.5 0.11 2.08 24-Jn-7 10.603 178 1.119 0.9 23.36 24-Jn-8 10.655 49.04 0.19 0.18 0.53 24-Jn-9 0.185 3.35 0.043 0.007 0.05 24-Jn-10 40.94 142 0.41 0.11 0.73 24-Jn-11 31.57 96.23 0.41 0.61 1.27 24-Jn-12 34.27 251 1.426 0.23 3.87 24-Jn-13 9.517 168 0.77 0.25 4.33 24-Jn-14 36.59 230 1.613 0.32 4.2 24-Jn-15 50.82 363 1.373 2.02 9.59 24-Jn-16 37.32 159 0.4 0.08 0.18 25-GB-1 5.5231 88.48 0.325 0.53 3.06 25-GB-2 0.1572 4.71 0.017 0.029 0.064 25-GB-3 0.4302 4.66 0.26 0.034 0.0334 25-GB-4 8.8027 77.02 0.249 0.174 0.0275 25-GB-01 10.8729 186 0.2445 0.723 2.58

Note: The samples above were selective in nature and do not necessarily represent the metal content in the located source. The Company feels that the consistent high metal content in a variety of boulders are highly encouraging and further investigation is warranted.

In addition, the following table shows the values for arsenic, bismuth and cobalt in the samples as follows:

Sample # Bi ppm As ppm Co ppm 24-Jn-1 106.89 >10000 226.6 24-Jn-2 47.09 >10000 150.2 24-Jn-3 186.09 >10000 187.7 24-Jn-4 1673.05 >10000 616 24-Jn-5 688.39 >10000 356.4 24-Jn-6 99.91 >10000 79.9 24-Jn-7 193.99 >10000 154.9 24-Jn-8 49.05 >10000 82 24-Jn-9 3.69 96.8 87.3 24-Jn-10 185.37 >10000 223.8 24-Jn-11 173 >10000 245.2 24-Jn-12 86.71 >10000 161.3 24-Jn-13 109.64 >10000 157.2 24-Jn-14 143.33 >10000 204.2 24-Jn-15 528.04 >10000 289.7 24-Jn-16 165.19 >10000 172.2 25-GB-1 44.22 4360.6 96.4 25-GB-2 4.37 1627.2 13.1 25-GB-3 3.36 79.8 9.8 25-GB-4 114.15 >10000 39.6 25-GB-01 99.37 >10000 72.4

The boulders show variable metal values with the highest silver correlating with the highest lead and highest gold with generally lower base metal values and more quartz rich.





Sample JN-24-3 (0.3 m in size) which assayed 39.03 g/t Au, 169 g/t Ag and 1.22% Cu.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/280004_78c15293141bba75_002full.jpg





Sample JN-24-4 (20 cm long) showing semi-massive sphalerite and pyrite with an assay of 17.04 g/t Au, 927 g/t Ag, 7.93 % Pb and 27.15 % Zn.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/280004_78c15293141bba75_003full.jpg

During the 2025 exploration program, a total of 422 soil, 35 silt and 125 rock samples were collected. The silt sampling was successful in indicating anomalous values for the metals that were found in the boulders. Sample TS-13 shown on the above map as a red square had the highest arsenic value (132 ppm) in the soil and silt sampling. It was 10 times higher than other samples for arsenic, 8 times higher in copper (409.8 ppm), 10 times higher in cobalt (50.6 ppm), 8 times higher in silver (0.82 ppm), 2 times higher in gold (56 ppb), 10 times higher in tellurium (0.35 ppm) and 2 times higher in lead (12.7 ppm) and zinc (104 ppm). This sample is 200 m NW of the boulder site in a creek just below a logging road that has a rock quarry on it. The values for the soil sample sites are being plotted to aid in further pin pointing the source of these rocks.

2026 Exploration Plans

The Company plans to further define the source area for the high-grade gold-silver-base metal rich boulders. In addition, sampling will include:

Close space silt sampling in the area of TS-13.

VLF EM over any indicated anomalous soil and silt sample areas.

Drilling the source area once located.

The Company has a drill permit in place on the project.

Advertising Plans

Decade Resources is pleased to announce that it has just become a paid advertiser on 321 Gold, a Company founded by Bob Moriarty.

321 Gold is an online platform dedicated to the precious metals market, focusing on gold and silver.

It provides a variety of resources including market analysis, news updates and exploration reports related to precious metals.

321 Gold caters to investors, analysts and those interested in the financial aspects of commodities.

Analysis

All samples shown above were prepared at MSA Labs' preparation laboratory in Terrace, B.C., and assayed at MSA Labs' geochemical laboratory in Langley, B.C. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 25 parts per million gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four-acid digestion with multielement ICP-MS, with silver and base metal overlimits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Labs' quality system complies with the requirements for the international standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the company.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280004

Source: Decade Resources Ltd.