

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters (URBN) announced net sales for the two and eleven months ended December 31, 2025. Total company net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2025, increased 9% compared to the two months ended December 31, 2024. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5%. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 9% at Urban Outfitters, 5% at Free People and 3% at Anthropologie. Wholesale segment net sales increased 13%.



For the eleven months ended December 31, 2025, total company net sales increased 11% compared to the eleven months ended December 31, 2024. Total Retail segment net sales increased 8%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 6%. Wholesale segment net sales increased 15%.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Urban Outfitters shares are down 5.6 percent to $76.99.



