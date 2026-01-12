Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Secures $0.5 Million Order for CMS Laser Processing System From Medical Device Manufacturer

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced that it has received a new $0.5 million order for a CMS Laser processing system from a U.S.-based medical device manufacturer.

Custom-designed for the application, the CMS Laser system features two fiber lasers - one dedicated to marking and the other to ablation of the metal components used for medical purposes. The marking process creates annealed marks, while selective ablation textures a section of the components. Operating in parallel, the dual-laser configuration is designed to meet the manufacturer's exceptionally fast cycle times.

The fully automated setup includes bin hopper delivery, dual integrated robots for part transport and precise positioning, and a rotary table for high-speed multiple part throughput. The system operates using Laser Photonic's proprietary software controls.

Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "This CMS Laser order reflects our growing momentum in highly regulated manufacturing, where precision, reliability, and validation standards are critical. Medical device and pharmaceutical customers demand systems that deliver high performance and integrate seamlessly into automated production lines, and our fully automated, dual-laser configuration highlights the strength of our engineering platform and understanding of mission-critical workflows. As demand rises for cleaner, more efficient alternatives to legacy processes, this order reinforces our strategy to build long-term partnerships in regulated end markets."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit https://laserphotonics.com.

