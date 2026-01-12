Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.01.26 | 15:49
2,200 US-Dollar
+0,46 % +0,010
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
12.01.2026 14:38 Uhr
179 Leser
Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Secures $0.5 Million Order for CMS Laser Processing System From Medical Device Manufacturer

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced that it has received a new $0.5 million order for a CMS Laser processing system from a U.S.-based medical device manufacturer.

Custom-designed for the application, the CMS Laser system features two fiber lasers - one dedicated to marking and the other to ablation of the metal components used for medical purposes. The marking process creates annealed marks, while selective ablation textures a section of the components. Operating in parallel, the dual-laser configuration is designed to meet the manufacturer's exceptionally fast cycle times.

The fully automated setup includes bin hopper delivery, dual integrated robots for part transport and precise positioning, and a rotary table for high-speed multiple part throughput. The system operates using Laser Photonic's proprietary software controls.

Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "This CMS Laser order reflects our growing momentum in highly regulated manufacturing, where precision, reliability, and validation standards are critical. Medical device and pharmaceutical customers demand systems that deliver high performance and integrate seamlessly into automated production lines, and our fully automated, dual-laser configuration highlights the strength of our engineering platform and understanding of mission-critical workflows. As demand rises for cleaner, more efficient alternatives to legacy processes, this order reinforces our strategy to build long-term partnerships in regulated end markets."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
LASE@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-secures-0.5-million-order-for-cms-laser-processing-sys-1126249

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
