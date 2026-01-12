TFS Financial: Travelers Financial Solutions Supports Beautifi Financial Solutions' Launch of New Underwriting Facility to Expand Equipment Financing Access for Clinics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Beautifi Financial Solutions (Beautifi) today announced the launch of a new underwriting facility designed to expand access to commercial equipment financing for aesthetic, medical, and dental clinics.

The underwriting facility is supported by Travelers Financial Solutions (TFS), a strategic shareholder in Beautifi Financial Solutions. TFS's participation provides additional strategic and operational capacity, along with a broader asset-backed underwriting framework, enabling Beautifi to responsibly extend financing to a wider range of clinics while continuing to operate the program as a fully integrated Beautifi offering.

This facility specifically addresses the financing challenges faced by both non-MD owned and newer businesses in these industries, which have historically had limited access to equipment lending and leasing. By bridging this gap in the credit spectrum, Beautifi and Travelers are enabling entrepreneurs to access the capital they need to grow, while also supporting equipment manufacturers and vendors with new financing options for their clients.

For equipment manufacturers and vendors, the facility is designed to unlock incremental sales by financing clinics that are routinely declined by traditional lenders and captive programs. This includes newer businesses and non-MD owned practices where deals often stall late in the sales cycle due to financing constraints. By expanding the effective credit box without replacing existing captive solutions, Beautifi and TFS enable manufacturers to close additional deals that would otherwise be lost.

"Too many equipment deals die at the financing stage, not because the demand isn't there, but because the credit box is too narrow," said Ryan Brinkhurst, Founder and CEO of Beautifi. "This facility is built to convert those declines into funded deals. It gives manufacturers a way to capture incremental volume from clinics they would otherwise have to walk away from." The new underwriting facility will not only benefit small and emerging businesses, but will also help equipment suppliers close more sales by providing tailored financing options to a broader range of clients.

About Beautifi Solutions

Beautifi Solutions is a Canadian fintech company specializing in financing solutions for elective medical, dental, and aesthetic businesses. Through a combination of patient financing and equipment financing, Beautifi helps clinics grow by removing capital constraints at critical points in the buying and treatment journey.

Its underwriting and technology are purpose-built for the realities of elective medical, dental, and aesthetic markets, allowing Beautifi to support a broader range of clinics and financing needs than traditional lenders.

Operating nationwide, Beautifi supports a growing network of more than 2,000 clinics and industry partners across Canada.

To learn more about Beautifi's patient and equipment financing programs, visit: www.beautifi.com.

About Travelers Financial Solutions

Travelers Financial Solutions provides captive finance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. Together with its affiliates, The Travelers Group provides automotive, equipment, aircraft, and other asset-based financing solutions to the North American market. To learn about Travelers financing solutions for equipment manufacturers, dealers, and marketplaces across a broad variety of equipment categories, visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

