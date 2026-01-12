Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to provide an update on its plan to commence gold production this year on its wholly-owned Mon Property, Yellowknife, NWT.

Our mill provider confirms all equipment will be ready for shipping next week, to be delivered by ship to Vancouver and rail to Edmonton. A six-unit trailer camp has been purchased in Alberta and has been refurbished and will be delivered in February 2026 together with the mill and other ancillary equipment and supplies to the property. Contract crews are being engaged to assist in the movement and assembly of this equipment.

Dave Webb comments, "We are very pleased that our suppliers have worked hard to meet our schedules. We expect to provide additional updates over the next few months as the winter road season is upon us, with some of the earliest road openings on record. Cold weather with limited snow is creating thick ice enabling faster and stronger roads to be constructed. Our plan to move all necessary equipment onto the past-producing Mon Property this winter will enable production in the mine to restart in the first half of 2026 with gold pours commencing within two months of that."

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project. Mining in the 1990's extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/. Recently, underground development has intersected the productive A-Zone 17 m below the historic stopes as well as a newly identified zone, the DD-Zone in the main ramp. The company plans to develop and mine stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone and to extend the ramp to allow for the development of deeper levels.

The silver-rich VMS deposits (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/volcanogenic-massive-sulphide-vms-deposits/), the large shear zone-hosted gold targets (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/shear-zones/), and the critical-element-enriched IOCG-style mineralization (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/iocg-target/) will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023).

