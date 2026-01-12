

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Monday announced its plan to help customers with fitness and dietary goals, offering a free double protein offer on bowls, burritos and salads on January 13.



As per the announcement, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada would receive the extra portion of protein by using code PROTEIN.



Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, commented, 'By offering free double protein for Chipotle Rewards members on January 13, we're making it easier to power progress with real food.'



In the pre-market hours, CMG is trading at $39.97, down 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



