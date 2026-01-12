Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Subaru of America: Subaru and Operation Warm Expand Support for Children in Urgent Need As Homelessness Rises

Subaru Loves to Help initiative will support more than 140,000 children nationwide through gifting events this season

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA), today announced its third consecutive year partnering with Operation Warm through the Subaru Loves to Help initiative to support children in urgent need. This season, Subaru and its retailers will provide brand-new coats, shoes, and socks to more than 140,000 children nationwide. Since the start of the partnership, Subaru and Operation Warm have supported more than 430,000 children through gifting events at shelters, support agencies, and community organizations across the country.

The number of children experiencing homelessness continues to rise at a faster rate than any other age group, increasing demand for essential resources and support. As Operation Warm's largest automotive supporter, Subaru recognizes that items like warm coats, socks, and well-fitting shoes provide not only comfort, but confidence and emotional well-being for children. This season, over 620 Subaru retailers will host gifting events nationwide, where children can personally select their own items in refreshed, on-trend styles and colors.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.:
"We've seen firsthand how a new coat or pair of shoes and socks can transform and enhance a child's confidence. As we begin our third year of collaboration with Operation Warm, we're honored to continue working alongside our retailers to support families and communities who need it most, helping to ensure that every child feels ready to take on the day ahead and succeed."

By the end of this year's distribution, through this partnership and other historical Subaru Loves to Help efforts, Subaru and its retailers will have supported over 1 million children and adults in urgent need nationwide. Upholding Operation Warm's mission to deliver "More Than a Coat," Subaru and its retailers strive to provide not just new essentials, but the confidence and hope that come with them.

Grace Sica, Executive Director of Operation Warm: "For a child, a warm coat or pair of comfortable shoes and socks is more than clothing - it's confidence, emotional well-being, and the ability to show up fully inside and outside of the classroom. For families navigating homelessness or urgent need, these items matter profoundly. Subaru's continued partnership allows us to expand our reach year after year, and we're thankful for their sustained commitment to showing up for children who need it most."

Subaru will amplify the initiative with an integrated ad campaign highlighting the company's commitment to improving lives in the communities where we live and work. The 30-second spot, Subaru Loves to Help - #1 Automotive Brand for Social Impact, will debut on February 5 as an "Isopod" feature on NBC's TODAY Show and will air in English and Spanish from January 12 through February 13 across streaming and digital platforms, including Peacock, Hulu, and Roku. The campaign will extend across Subaru's owned social channels and integrated marketing efforts, including influencer partnerships on Meta and TikTok, with the spot available on YouTube/Subaru.

To learn more about Operation Warm, visit www.operationwarm.org/. To learn more about how Subaru and its retailers are supporting people in urgent need, visit Subaru.com/help and follow SubaruLovestoHelp.

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc.?(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of?Subaru Corporation?of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including?Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the?Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit?media.subaru.com. Follow us on?Facebook,?Instagram,?LinkedIn,?TikTok, and?YouTube.

About Operation Warm
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides brand-new coats, shoes, and sports bras to children in need-delivering warmth, confidence, and hope to families across the country. For over 26 years, the organization has empowered children through programs that meet basic needs and connect them to vital community resources. Get involved at www.operationwarm.org

###

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
aleiter@subaru.com

This season, Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers nationwide will provide more than 140,000 children across the country with the essential clothing they need to thrive as part of the Subaru Loves to Help initiative in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that provides brand-new high-quality coats, shoes, and socks for children in urgent need.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-and-operation-warm-r-expand-support-for-children-in-urgent-need-1126291

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
