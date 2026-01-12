

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBG.DE) on Monday said it sold 2.16 million cars and vans in 2025, with fourth-quarter sales of 558,400 units marking the strongest quarter of the year and up 6% from the third quarter.



Mercedes-AMG deliveries rose 7%, while the G-Class posted record annual sales. Demand for battery electric vehicles increased, supported by new electric CLA and GLC models and electric vans.



Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered 459,400 vehicles in the fourth quarter, with full-year deliveries of 1.8 million units. Sales were supported by Europe and strong growth in South America of 54% and the Gulf States of 3%, while deliveries in China declined year on year. In the U.S., customer deliveries increased 1% to 303,200 units, though group sales were affected by tariffs and inventory management.



Top-end vehicle sales totaled 268,000 units, or 15% of group sales. Electrified vehicle sales reached 368,600 units in 2025, with fourth-quarter BEV sales up 3% year on year and 18% from the prior quarter. In Europe, electrified vehicles accounted for 40% of car sales.



The company said demand for new electric models supported order intake, with the electric GLC's order book extending into the second half of 2026.



