

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masimo Corporation (MASI) on Monday shared preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and full year ending January 3, 2026, showing solid growth in its hospital monitoring segment.



They anticipate around $411 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, which is about a 12 percent increase compared to last year, or 11 percent when factoring in constant currency.



Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be over $1.54, accounting for the effects of new tariffs.



For the full year of 2025, Masimo is predicting revenue to be around $1.52 billion, marking roughly a 9 percent increase from the previous year.



MASI is currently trading at 138.24, down $0.68 or 0.49 percent on the Nasdaq



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News