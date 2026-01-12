T. Rowe Price Group: First Abu Dhabi Bank and T. Rowe Price Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Enhance Investment Offering across the GCC

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's global bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with T. Rowe Price, a leading global asset management firm.

As part of the partnership, T. Rowe Price will act as FAB's investment partner, providing investment solutions across equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies. This will expand the range of investment offerings available to FAB's clients, while strengthening the bank's investment management proposition.

By combining their respective expertise and investment capabilities, the two firms aim to deliver tailored investment solutions across retail, private banking and institutional client segments. These efforts support improved investor outcomes, contribute to the continued development of the GCC's asset management landscape, and aligns with global investment standards.

Reflecting a shared ambition to deliver customised, high-value investment solutions, the collaboration draws on decades of investment experience and established capabilities. It also underscores T. Rowe Price's commitment to the region and its support for sustainable growth across key Middle East markets.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at, First Abu Dhabi Bank, said: "This strategic partnership with T. Rowe Price reflects our continued focus on expanding the depth and quality of investment solutions we deliver to our clients. By working with a globally recognised asset manager that shares our strategic ambition and commitment to excellence, we are strengthening our differentiated investment capabilities across key client segments, while reinforcing FAB's position as the UAE's global bank and a trusted financial partner across the region."

Rob Sharps, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President of T. Rowe Price, commented: "We are honored to partner with First Abu Dhabi Bank to deliver world-class investment solutions across public and private markets, tailored to meet the needs of investors throughout the GCC. This collaboration reflects our commitment to growing and diversifying our business through innovative global partnerships. We are excited about the opportunity to grow with FAB across the region and to jointly develop and launch new solutions for clients."

The strategic alliance further demonstrates FAB's continued focus on strategic collaborations that enhance client experience, broaden its wealth and investment franchise, and support long-term growth across the GCC and globally.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world's largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of 'AA', and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv's ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com

For media-related queries, please contact the Communications team on [email protected]

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

