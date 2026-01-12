S&P Global Completes Sale of EDM and thinkFolio Businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it has completed the sale of its EDM and thinkFolio businesses to STG, a private equity firm focused on building and scaling market-leading software, data and analytics companies.

The transaction, which was announced in October 2025, does not have material impact to S&P Global financials. Financial terms were not disclosed. Local closings in certain jurisdictions are expected to occur over the following few months.

Barclays acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to S&P Global on the transaction.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise, and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow and today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

