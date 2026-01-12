First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary Operational Metrics for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (- First Watch- or the - Company- ), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today reported certain preliminary operational metrics for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2025 (- fourth quarter") and fiscal year ended December 28, 2025 (- 2025").

"Among our team's 2025 achievements were a record 64 new system-wide restaurant openings across 23 states as well as posting same restaurant sales growth of +3.6% and positive same restaurant traffic growth," said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO and President. "Our 2024 and 2025 new restaurant classes combined continue to outperform the comparable restaurant base and our underwriting expectations, and our pipeline for 2026 is strong. We remain confident in the continued execution of our long-term strategy and extending our lead in Daytime Dining."

Sales and Traffic Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2025

Same-Restaurant Sales Growth +3.1%

+3.6%

Same-Restaurant Traffic Growth -1.9%

+0.5%





Restaurant Development

During the fourth quarter, there were 13 new system-wide restaurant openings consisting of 12 company-owned restaurants and one franchise-owned restaurant.

During 2025, there were 64 system-wide new restaurant openings (55 company-owned and nine franchise-owned), and three closures.

At December 28, 2025, First Watch had 633 system-wide restaurants, consisting of 560 company-owned restaurants and 73 franchise-owned restaurants across 32 states.

ICR Conference Participation Today

Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat today, Monday, January 12, 2026 at the 28th Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando. The fireside chat webcast will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded. Management will also host meetings at the conference with institutional investors.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

Same-restaurant sales growth: the percentage change in year-over-year restaurant sales (excluding gift card breakage) for the comparable restaurant base, which is defined as the number of company-owned First Watch branded restaurants open for 18 months or longer as of the beginning of the fiscal year (- Comparable Restaurant Base- ). For the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended December 28, 2025, there were 381 restaurants in our Comparable Restaurant Base. Measuring our same-restaurant sales growth allows management to evaluate the performance of our existing restaurant base. We believe this measure is useful for investors to provide a consistent comparison of restaurant sales results and trends across periods within our core, established restaurant base, unaffected by results of store openings, closings, and other transitional changes.

Same-restaurant traffic growth: the percentage change in traffic counts as compared to the same period in the prior year using the Comparable Restaurant Base. Measuring our same-restaurant traffic growth allows management to evaluate the performance of our existing restaurant base. We believe this measure is useful for investors because an increase in same-restaurant traffic provides an indicator as to the development of our brand and the effectiveness of our marketing strategy.

System-wide restaurants- the total number of restaurants, including all company-owned and franchise- owned restaurants.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its "Follow the Sun" culinary philosophy, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid's meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact in our communities - raising more than $1.7 million to date. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" awards, First Watch was voted 2025's #1 Best Breakfast by Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards and was also named 2025 and 2024's #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by the Best Practice Institute (as seen in The Wall Street Journal), after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023 as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 630 restaurants in 32 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

