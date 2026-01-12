Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DXLS | ISIN: US75041J1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.01.26 | 17:03
5,030 US-Dollar
-2,33 % -0,120
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RADIOPHARM THERANOSTICS LIMITED ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADIOPHARM THERANOSTICS LIMITED ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Radiopharm Theranostics: RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 87.5%

  • Radiopharm Ventures, LLC, is a joint venture created in 2022 between MD Anderson Cancer Center and Radiopharm Theranostics
  • Leading candidate Betabart, a monoclonal antibody targeting B7H3, has received FDA IND clearance for a Phase I therapeutic trial in multiple solid tumors expected to dose the first patient in Q1 2026
  • First clinical trial globally targeting B7H3 with a systemic radiopharmaceutical
  • Two additional preclinical Radiopharm Ventures' assets show early positive results with plans to move to final candidate selection in 2026

SYDNEY, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, Nasdaq: RADX, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that it has increased its ownership stake in Radiopharm Ventures, LLC, a joint venture created with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), from 75% to 87.5%.

Radiopharm's decision to increase the ownership percentage comes as the joint venture continues to show promising progress in its cancer therapeutic pipeline, including the advancement of its leading B7H3 candidate and other preclinical assets.

B7H3 is an immune checkpoint protein that is very infrequently seen in healthy cells but is consistently overexpressed in the majority of cancer tissues. High expression of B7H3 in cancer is associated with greater tumor size and lymphatic invasion.

Riccardo Canevari, CEO & Managing Director of Radiopharm, commented: "We are very encouraged by the progress to date within Radiopharm Ventures. Now is an exciting time to increase our ownership in the joint venture, as we will soon have first-in-human results of Betabart (RV01) from our dose escalating therapeutic Phase I study. We remain confident in the potential value of this program and its potential to benefit patients battling a multitude of solid tumor cancers."

The lead candidate monoclonal antibody (mAb) radiolabelled with 177Lu, Betabart, targets B7H3 and successfully received Investigational New Drug clearance in July 2025 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The first patient in this Phase 1 therapeutic trial is expected to be dosed in Q1 2026, with a number of centers already activated.

Additionally, two other preclinical candidates have demonstrated early positive results and have progressed towards final candidate selection, with potential applications across multiple solid tumor types.

Radiopharm and MDACC launched Radiopharm Ventures, LLC in September 2022 to develop novel radiopharmaceutical products for cancer treatment. The joint venture leverages MD Anderson's expertise in antigen discovery and molecular imaging alongside Radiopharm's capabilities in developing targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies.

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical-stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm is listed on ASX (RAD) and on NASDAQ (RADX). The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules, and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer. The clinical program includes one Phase 2 and four Phase 1 trials in a variety of solid tumor cancers, including lung, breast, and brain metastases. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com.

Authorized on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics Board of Directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

For more information:

Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ (Formerly Stern IR)
E: annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Paul Hopper
Executive Chairman
P: +61 406 671 515
E: paulhopper@lifescienceportfolio.com

Media
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Follow Radiopharm Theranostics:

Website - https://radiopharmtheranostics.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamRadiopharm
Linked In - https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiopharm-theranostics/
InvestorHub - https://investorhub.radiopharmtheranostics.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.