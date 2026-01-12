Disc Medicine Inc: Disc Medicine Highlights Recent Achievements and Key Business Objectives and Milestones for 2026

Bitopertin was awarded the Commissioner's National Priority Review Voucher (CNPV) and NDA is currently under FDA review

Updated data from the Phase 2 study of DISC-0974 in patients with myelofibrosis (MF) and anemia expected in H2 2026, followed by an End of Phase 2 Meeting

Initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera (PV) and Phase 1b study in sickle cell disease (SCD) expected in H2 2026





WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today outlined its recent pipeline progress and strategic priorities for 2026.

"2025 was a transformative year for Disc, marked by strong execution across our portfolio and meaningful progress toward becoming a fully integrated clinical and commercial organization," said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. "Most notably, bitopertin received CNPV designation and we submitted our NDA under the accelerated approval pathway, positioning the NDA for rapid review by the FDA. We also reported positive initial Phase 2 data from the RALLY-MF study of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis, demonstrating robust and broad hematologic activity, and advanced our third program DISC-3405 into proof-of-concept studies for polycythemia vera and sickle cell disease."

"As we look ahead to 2026, we are entering an exciting and pivotal period for Disc," continued Dr. Quisel. "We are preparing to execute a successful US launch of bitopertin for EPP while continuing enrollment in the global APOLLO confirmatory study. Across our pipeline, we expect multiple Phase 2 updates for DISC-0974 and DISC-3405, including important regulatory interactions and expansion into new indications. Together, we believe these milestones position Disc for sustained growth as we work to deliver meaningful new therapies to patients with serious hematologic diseases."

Summary of Key Achievements During 2025

Bitopertin NDA submitted and accepted under the accelerated approval pathway with priority review

Bitopertin awarded the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV), a pilot program designed to accelerate the NDA review period to 1-2 months

Transition to commercial-ready organization through build out of marketing, market access, medical science liaison, and sales teams and related infrastructure

Presentation of positive initial data from the Phase 2 RALLY-MF study of DISC-0974 for anemia of MF, demonstrating robust and broad hematologic efficacy across patient segments

Issuance of a Composition of Matter patent for DISC-0974, providing patent exclusivity until 2041, not including potential extensions

Initiated Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in PV and Phase 1b study of DISC-3405 in SCD

Strengthened balance sheet through two equity offerings, bringing unaudited cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to $791 million as of December 31, 2025, which provides runway into 2029





Key Business Objectives and Milestones for 2026

Bitopertin: GlyT1 Inhibitor (Heme Synthesis)

Anticipate FDA approval decision regarding NDA for bitopertin for the treatment of EPP under the CNPV program

Successful launch and initial commercialization of bitopertin in the US, if approved

Continue enrollment of the global, confirmatory APOLLO study with topline data expected by early 2027





DISC-0974: Anti-hemojuvelin Antibody (Hepcidin Suppression)

Progress ongoing Phase 2 MF anemia trial with updated data expected H2 2026

Conduct End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA about DISC-0974 in MF anemia in H2 2026

Initiate a Phase 2 study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)





DISC-3405: Anti-TMPRSS6 Antibody (Hepcidin Induction)

Progress ongoing Phase 2 PV trial with updated data expected H2 2026

Progress ongoing Phase 1b SCD trial with updated data expected H2 2026





Bitopertin, DISC-0974, and DISC-3405 are investigational agents and are not approved for use as therapies in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

