Getty Images, Inc.: Getty Images and Formula 1 Renew Multi-Year Partnership

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced it has renewed a multi-year agreement with Formula 1, with Getty Images continuing to serve as Official Photographic Agency of Formula 1-

The multi-year partnership will see Getty Images' award-winning motorsport photographers and editors continue to provide comprehensive coverage of all F1, F2, F3, F1 Academy and Porsche Supercup races. In 2025, Getty Images' team criss-crossed the globe to deliver premium imagery of all F1 action throughout Formula 1's 75th anniversary year, working relentlessly across race weekends to capture unique perspectives from key moments on and off the track, including unique behind-the-scenes access at the paddock and trackside.

"For 30 years, Getty Images has been at the forefront of innovation in sports photography, and our motorsport specialists continue to set the standard for creativity and speed in capturing the racing action," said Michael Heiman, Getty Images' Vice President of Global Sport. "We're proud to continue partnering with Formula 1 to showcase the thrill of this incredible sport through visuals, and deliver iconic moments to customers, media and fans worldwide in near-real time via our unparalleled distribution platform."

Getty Images' motorsport collection includes content from Motorsport and LAT Images alongside the renowned Sutton, Schlegelmilch, Colombo and Dukes Video archives. The collection comprises over 26 million images dating as far back as 1895 and includes action from every Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1950 to the present day.

Getty Images has officially worked with Formula 1 since 2021 and is the ultimate destination for motorsport visuals. For more information, visit www.gettyimages.co.uk/collections/motorsports.

