FedEx Team Members Plant Trees and Lead Clean-Up Drive To Support UAE's Sustainability Goals

This initiative supports the UAE's sustainability goals by fostering greener spaces, enhancing biodiversity, and inspiring collective community action

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, joined the Emirates Environmental Group's (EEG) annual "For Our Emirates We Plant" campaign, with more than 45 FedEx team members volunteering to plant native Ghaf trees in Al Shareea Forest, Abu Dhabi. The initiative contributes to local greening and biodiversity restoration efforts by planting approximately 650 trees to help absorb carbon dioxide, improve air quality, and provide vital habitats for pollinators that sustain the ecosystem. This effort supports the nation's reforestation goals and complements the UAE's 'Year of Community', which encourages volunteerism and environmental action.

"At FedEx, we believe a healthier planet means a stronger future for everyone," said Taarek Hinedi,?vice president of FedEx Middle East and Africa operations. "Beyond reducing our own environmental footprint, we are committed to supporting community initiatives that protect ecosystems and create greener, more resilient cities across the UAE."

Alongside the tree planting, FedEx team members also took part in a community clean-up at the site, collecting litter and promoting responsible waste management using biodegradable bags. The activity brought team members together to care for the environment while helping preserve the natural landscape.

The initiative is part of FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement program that focuses on advancing sustainability and strengthening communities. Through the global Picture Proof of Planting photo-driven sustainability initiative, more than 2,000 FedEx team members worldwide have planted native trees, restored green spaces, and helped communities build resilience.

Studies show that restoring forested areas globally could absorb up to 2.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually[1], highlighting the collective impact of volunteer action globally. Since 2005, FedEx has donated over US $22 million toward conservation and mobilized thousands of volunteers around the world.

For more information about FedEx sustainability efforts and its commitment to a more environmentally responsible future, please click here.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

[1] 'Win-win': new maps reveal best opportunities for global reforestation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-team-members-plant-trees-and-lead-clean-up-drive-to-support-uaes-sustainabilit-1126308