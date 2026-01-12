Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 18:06 Uhr
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited 112.07 GG00B90J5Z95 09th January 2026

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 09th January 2026

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Aileen Organ + 353 (0)1 542 2873

Date: January 12, 2026


