Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.

Number of shares repurchased:

150,000

Date of transaction:

12 January 2026

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

1107.890

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

1102.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

1110.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

53,045,667

Total Shares held in Treasury:

9,025,940

Total Voting Rights:

44,019,728

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


