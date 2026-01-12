EPC GROUPE: 2026 Financial Calendar

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces its Financial Calendar for the 2026 Fiscal Year.

Date Publication February 26, 2026 FY 2025 revenue (unaudited) March 30, 2026 FY 2026 annual results (audited) May 13, 2026 Q1 2026 revenue (unaudited) June 30, 2026 General Meeting September 30, 2026 H1 2026 results (audited) November 12, 2026 Q3 2026 revenue (unaudited)

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris markets close.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With revenue of more than €550 million in 2024, EPC Groupe employs over 2,900 people across its 44 subsidiaries in more than 29 countries.

EPC Groupe ACTUS finance & communication Charles-Ernest ARMAND

Chief Financial Officer

+33 1 40 69 80 00

contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com Lilia GONCALVES

Group Communications Director

+33 1 40 69 80 00

lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com Mathieu OMNES

Investor Relations

+33 1 53 67 36 92

epc-groupe@actus.f Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

Press Relations

+33 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr

