Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
EPC GROUPE: 2026 Financial Calendar

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces its Financial Calendar for the 2026 Fiscal Year.

DatePublication
February 26, 2026FY 2025 revenue (unaudited)
March 30, 2026FY 2026 annual results (audited)
May 13, 2026Q1 2026 revenue (unaudited)
June 30, 2026General Meeting
September 30, 2026H1 2026 results (audited)
November 12, 2026Q3 2026 revenue (unaudited)

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris markets close.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With revenue of more than €550 million in 2024, EPC Groupe employs over 2,900 people across its 44 subsidiaries in more than 29 countries.

EPC GroupeACTUS finance & communication
Charles-Ernest ARMAND
Chief Financial Officer
+33 1 40 69 80 00
contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com		Lilia GONCALVES
Group Communications Director
+33 1 40 69 80 00
lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com		Mathieu OMNES
Investor Relations
+33 1 53 67 36 92
epc-groupe@actus.f		Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
Press Relations
+33 6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2dvZ5eYZG6dx2ptlMpub5djZmZilJOdZmrLmmZvk5/FnWxlmpyTZ8ieZnJmnmdo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95922-epc-groupe_pr_calendar-2026_20260112_en.pdf

