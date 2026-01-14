EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe strengthens its position in Canada with two major contracts in the metal mining sector

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is proud to announce the significant strengthening of its subsidiary EPC Canada's position in the Canadian mining market through the award of a contract in Ontario with IAMGOLD and the extension of its strategic partnership with MFQ (Minerai de Fer Québec).

These two contracts illustrate the strength of EPC Canada's model and its ability to provide long-term support to major mining players.

A MAJOR CONTRACT WITH IAMGOLD, DEMONSTRATING EPC CANADA'S EXPERTISE

EPC Canada has been present on the client's site for just over a year, supporting the ramp-up of production. At the end of this preparatory phase, EPC Canada was awarded a long-term contract to supply explosives and blasting services at the Coté Gold mine in Ontario, owned by the IAMGOLD group.

Awarded following a highly competitive tender process, this contract, covering one of the country's largest gold projects, demonstrates the confidence placed in EPC Canada to provide comprehensive solutions in highly demanding environments.

Valued at over C$100 million (approximately €67 million), this four-year contract covers a full range of blasting services, including:

the supply of explosives and accessories from a dedicated factory,

logistics and on-site delivery,

and the execution of blasting operations.

In addition to its recognized expertise in the production of civil explosives and related services, EPC Group stands out for its ability to support the rational and sustainable exploitation of resources, thanks to its blasting simulation software that optimizes the quantities of explosives used.

"This contract demonstrates EPC Canada's operational excellence and commitment, as well as our ability to offer innovative, effective and reliable solutions that meet the rigorous requirements of the mining industry," said Olivier Vandenabelle, EPC Groupe's Americas Area Manager.

EXTENSION OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MFQ: NEW GROWTH DRIVERS

Building on this momentum, EPC Canada and MFQ have also agreed to extend their strategic partnership for on-site emulsion production for an additional four years. This contract extension is accompanied by the modernization of logistics and production lines to make them more efficient and flexible.

This contractual development reflects MFQ's renewed confidence in EPC Canada's ability to support its long-term growth.

SECURING THE SUPPLY CHAIN

In this particularly dynamic commercial context, EPC Canada entered into a strategic partnership with a major North American supplier of ammonium nitrate in December 2025. EPC Canada also has an exclusive solution for importing nitrate by sea. These various solutions secure its raw material supply chains and guarantee business continuity, which is highly strategic for customers in the mining sector.

CONFIRMED GROWTH MOMENTUM IN CANADA

Through these two landmark contracts, EPC Canada confirms its role as a key partner to the Canadian mining sector, capable of securing long-term commitments with major players. This momentum is fully in line with the Groupe's international development strategy and helps to strengthen the quality and recurrence of its contract portfolio.

Olivier Obst, CEO of EPC Groupe, added: "I would like to congratulate all the EPC Canada teams involved in these two major projects, which once again demonstrate the Groupe's ability to support the major contractors in our sector."

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With revenue of more than €550 million in 2024, EPC Groupe employs over 2,900 people across its 44 subsidiaries in more than 29 countries.

