

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has picked Google's Gemini AI and cloud technology to power its major artificial intelligence features, which is expected to bring a strong upgrade in Siri, according to a CNBC report.



'These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year,' the companies commented about their multi-year partnership deal.



Notably, the models will continue to run on Apple devices and the company's private cloud compute, the report added.



Last year, Bloomberg has reported that Apple is considering to use a custom Gemini model to power a Siri update.



Currently, AAPL is trading at $260.67, up 0.50 percent on the Nasdaq.



