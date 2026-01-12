DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 12-Jan-2026 / 18:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 12/01/2026 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 6,813 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 734.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 730.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 731.2417

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,488,305 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,903,060. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

12 January 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 12 January 2026

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 731.2417 6,813

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1325 730.00 08:21:25 00078611256TRLO0 XLON 40 730.00 09:17:05 00078612941TRLO0 XLON 422 730.00 11:00:21 00078615719TRLO0 XLON 1474 730.00 11:14:07 00078616216TRLO0 XLON 10 730.00 11:47:11 00078617267TRLO0 XLON 31 730.00 11:47:19 00078617273TRLO0 XLON 392 730.00 12:45:08 00078618736TRLO0 XLON 272 730.00 13:32:25 00078619937TRLO0 XLON 54 732.00 13:58:00 00078620587TRLO0 XLON 229 732.00 14:05:19 00078620757TRLO0 XLON 297 732.00 14:05:19 00078620758TRLO0 XLON 512 732.00 14:46:46 00078622794TRLO0 XLON 372 732.00 14:57:35 00078623163TRLO0 XLON 425 734.00 15:42:27 00078624970TRLO0 XLON 26 734.00 15:59:16 00078625764TRLO0 XLON 28 734.00 15:59:53 00078625788TRLO0 XLON 85 734.00 16:13:38 00078626462TRLO0 XLON 709 734.00 16:24:38 00078627063TRLO0 XLON 78 734.00 16:24:38 00078627064TRLO0 XLON 1 734.00 16:26:12 00078627169TRLO0 XLON 31 734.00 16:35:02 00078627420TRLO0 XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 414587 EQS News ID: 2258798 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258798&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 13:04 ET (18:04 GMT)