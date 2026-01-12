Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Launches REV'D UP 2.0 to Accelerate Dealer Growth and Profitability

Enhanced Program Delivers Greater Rewards and Streamlined Participation

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its enhanced dealer performance program, REV'D UP 2.0, at the company's High Velocity Summit in Palm Beach, Florida. Designed to drive revenue growth and profitability through simplified rules, richer incentives and expanded development opportunities, REV'D UP 2.0 reflects Konica Minolta's commitment to partnering with dealers to drive success in a rapidly evolving market.

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

"REV'D UP 2.0 is more than a performance program - it's a growth engine for our dealers looking to expand all areas of their technology business, including hardware, solutions and support," said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. "By getting dealers to focus on the core aspects of their business, we're helping partners accelerate sales, improve margins and unlock greater incentives as they achieve success. It's about driving results and celebrating every milestone together."

Key Program Enhancements

The upgraded program offers even greater rewards for dealers who achieve their goals. With a streamlined rebate structure and simplified rules, dealers can focus on growth without unnecessary complexity. New incentives include increased rebates, exclusive benefits for single-line dealers and bonus points for ProTech Certified and vCare Authorized dealers. A performance-based points system tied to three key revenue targets encourages consistent progress through program tiers.

Dealer Development Through Strategic Partnerships

REV'D UP 2.0 also introduces exclusive access to leading industry partners that provide specialized training, AI-driven tools and operational consulting to help dealers strengthen sales, service and leadership capabilities. Highlights include:

Sales Accelerator vendors offering: AI transformation packages to turn data into measurable ROI across sales, service and marketing Proven prospecting blitz workshops to energize sales teams and boost pipeline activity Vertical market sales training and C-level accreditation to increase net-new meetings and improve technology sales performance



Operational Excellence partners offering: Data-driven service management training, focused on building foundational skills and performance improvement Customized learning programs for sales effectiveness, leadership development and account management, enhanced by AI-powered coaching tools



Blackmer added: "Together with our dealer partners, we're driving growth, strengthening partnerships and building a future of sustained success."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

