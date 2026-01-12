Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results After-Market on Thursday, January 29, 2026

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) ("Avidbank Holdings") announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results on Thursday, January 29, 2026, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of the earnings results on the Avidbank website at www.avidbank.com under About Us, Investor Relations.

Avidbank Holdings will host a conference call on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) / 8:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. Investors may call in by dialing (800) 715-9871 within the US and +1(646) 307-1963 for all other locations. The conference ID number is 1715743. Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/815368039.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on Avidbank's website at www.avidbank.com under About Us, Investor Relations. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 30, 2026 through the Investor Relations section of Avidbank's website.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Contact:

Patrick T. Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
408-200-7390
IR@avidbank.com

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.



