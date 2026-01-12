Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
12.01.26 | 20:50
3,130 Euro
+4,68 % +0,140
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0753,13523:00
3,0753,13022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 22:10 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of December 31, 2025

Information Regarding the Total number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of December 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)



Notice:
This document supersedes and replaces the information previously published on January 5, 2026, to account for the earlier exercise of various securities instruments, in connection with the Company's employee stock ownership plans and warrants from a previous financing transaction.

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
12/31/2025

235,670,864

Total gross of voting rights:

235,670,864



Total net* of voting rights:

235,596,284

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dccb5347-ac34-4e97-a1e6-8266da1e958b)

