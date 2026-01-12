DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of December 31, 2025

Information Regarding the Total number of Voting Rights and

Total Number of Shares of the Company as of December 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)





Notice:

This document supersedes and replaces the information previously published on January 5, 2026, to account for the earlier exercise of various securities instruments, in connection with the Company's employee stock ownership plans and warrants from a previous financing transaction.





Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 12/31/2025



235,670,864







Total gross of voting rights:



235,670,864







Total net* of voting rights:



235,596,284





* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment