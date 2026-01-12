

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - It is quite uncommon for the world's most influential central banker to issue an unscheduled video statement via social media. The appearance of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell online was sufficiently striking to raise questions regarding its authenticity. However, the message was legitimate, and its implications are substantial.



Powell's comments arise amidst a protracted and intensifying conflict with President Trump, officially concerning the expenses associated with renovations at the Federal Reserve, but broadly interpreted as indicative of deeper disagreements regarding interest rate policy.



Trump has consistently criticized Powell and attempted to influence rate determinations, notwithstanding the Federal Reserve's established independence.



In his statement, Powell revealed that the Department of Justice had commenced criminal indictments related to his testimony concerning the construction project. He characterized this development as 'unprecedented,' asserting that it should be viewed within the wider context of political pressure aimed at manipulating monetary policy.



According to Powell, the renovation issue serves as a pretext, with the actual contention rooted in the Federal Reserve's refusal to adjust interest rates to align with presidential preferences.



The warning transcends U.S. borders. The independence of the Federal Reserve is fundamental to maintaining stability in global markets, particularly in U.S. Treasuries, which are regarded as the world's primary safe-haven asset.



Historical precedents indicate that when central bank autonomy is challenged whether in emerging markets or developed economies financial turmoil frequently ensues.



As Powell's term approaches its conclusion, market participants are closely observing whether this moment will serve as another critical juncture, wherein political pressure intersects with the safeguards of global financial stability.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News