Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A4046S | ISIN: CA67090W3075 | Ticker-Symbol: 8NV0
12.01.2026 23:26 Uhr
NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 700,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of five years. The options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~24.2 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 12 exploration projects in Nevada, and one in Switzerland. The Company has three priority projects including Slumber, Triple T and SW Pipe. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2026 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, Chairman and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvx.gold or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nv-gold-announces-grant-of-stock-options-1126566

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
