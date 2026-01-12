Anzeige
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
12.01.26 | 21:57
17,205 Euro
-1,77 % -0,310
12.01.2026 23:39 Uhr
Ørsted A/S: US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Revolution Wind construction to resume

DJ US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Revolution Wind construction to resume 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Revolution Wind construction to resume 
12-Jan-2026 / 23:07 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12.1.2026 23:07:02 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted the preliminary injunction sought by Revolution 
Wind, LLC ('Revolution Wind') regarding the December 22, 2025 suspension order issued by the Department of the 
Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The court's action will allow the Revolution Wind Project (the 
'Project') to restart impacted activities immediately while the underlying lawsuit challenging the August 22, 2025 and 
December 22, 2025 BOEM Director's orders progresses. Revolution Wind will determine how best it may be possible to work 
with the US Administration to achieve an expeditious and durable resolution. 
 
The Project will resume construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, and to deliver 
affordable, reliable power to the Northeast. 
 
Revolution Wind is a 50/50 joint venture between Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted. 
 
Ørsted Global Media Relations  
Michael Korsgaard   
+45 99 55 95 52  
globalmedia@orsted.com   
 
Revolution Wind Media Contact  
Meaghan Wims  
+1 401-261-1641  
mwims@duffyshanley.com  
 
Ørsted Investor Relations  
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen  
+45 99 55 56 71  
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.   
 
Attachments 
 . US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Revolution Wind construction to resume.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 414591 
EQS News ID:  2258858 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258858&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 17:07 ET (22:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
