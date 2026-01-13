

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 1-year high of 91.80 against the yen and a 6-day high of 2.0174 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.28 and 2.0216, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 0.5780 and a 1-week high of 1.1609 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5772 and 1.1628, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 93.00 against the yen, 2.01 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.15 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News