EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES S.A. SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A TAP ISSUE OF UNDATED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ODIRNANE) FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION TO BE FULLY ASSIMILATED TO ITS EUR 300 M

Press release

Paris, 13 January 2026

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES S.A. SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A TAP ISSUE OF UNDATED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ODIRNANE) FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF €200 MILLION TO BE FULLY ASSIMILATED TO ITS €300 MILLION ODIRNANE ISSUED IN OCTOBER 2025.

THIS TAP ISSUE AT A PRICE OF 127% OF PAR WILL RESULT INTO A NEGATIVE YIELD[1] FINANCING FOR THE COMPANY

Exail Technologies S.A. ("Exail Technologies", or the "Company") has successfully completed a tap issue of EUR denominated "ODIRNANE"[2] undated and unsubordinated bonds (the "New Bonds") convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of the Company by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process without shareholders' preferential subscription rights for a nominal amount of €200m (the "Offering").

The New Bonds are issued on the same terms (save for the date of issue and the issue price) as the €300m undated and unsubordinated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares issued by Exail Technologies on 1 October 2025, ISIN FR00140112G1 (the "Original Bonds", together with the New Bonds, the "Bonds") and, as of the settlement date of the New Bonds, will be fully fungible with and assimilated to the Original Bonds and traded on the same listing line.

The issue price of the New Bonds is 127.00% of par. In addition, the Company will receive accrued interest with respect to the New Bonds for the period from and including 1 October 2025, to but excluding the settlement date of the New Bonds. Thus, the Company will raise a total of €256m. Settlement and delivery of the New Bonds and admission to trading on Euronext AccessTM is expected to take place on 20 January 2026 (the "Issue Date").

In the context of the Offering, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking relating to its shares and securities giving access to the share capital, ending on the date falling 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to customary exceptions.

As well, Gorgé S.A. (the main shareholder of Exail Technologies) has agreed to a lock-up undertaking relating to the shares of the Company and securities giving access to the share capital of the Company, ending on the date falling 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to certain customary exceptions.

For illustrative purposes, as a result of the Offering and the final conditions, considering an Offering for a nominal amount of €200m, represented by 2,000 New Bonds each with a nominal value of €100,000, based on the same terms as the Original Bonds, the maximum potential dilution would represent approximately 10.8% of the Company's outstanding share capital, if the conversion/exchange right was exercised for all the Bonds and the Company decided to deliver only new shares upon exercise of the conversion/exchange right.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including for the future refinancing of the acquisition of iXblue[3] completed in 2022.

BNP Paribas acted as sole structuring bank, and together with Natixis, as joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner of the Offering (together, the "Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners").

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr

[1] Yield to first call date

[2] Classified as an equity instrument in accordance with IFRS

[3] The financing of the iXblue acquisition in September 2022 included, in particular, financing provided by the ICG fund, which was structured in two tranches at the level of Exail Holding (Exail Technologies' subsidiary): (i) a tranche of €81.3 million in bonds maturing in fine in January 2030 with capitalized interest at 12% until 2028, then at 14% during the seventh year and 16% thereafter, and (ii) a tranche of €149.7 million of equity, in the form of preferred shares, with a cumulative capitalized right of 14% for the first six years, then 16% for the seventh year and 18% from the eighth year, and (b) benefiting from a right equal to 18.7%, if this amount is positive, of the value of Exail Holding, to be agreed upon by the parties, less the value of these preferred shares, the equity contributed by the other shareholders and the value of the aforementioned bonds. The preferred shares have a four year lock up period ending in September 2026; after this period the parties aim to ensure the liquidity of the bonds and preferred shares at the same time. See notes 2.2.2 and 8.1.1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, included in the Company's 2024 universal registration document.

