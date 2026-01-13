

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Lindt & Sprüngli Group (LISP.SW) reported that, in 2025, sales in Swiss Francs increased by 8.2% to 5.92 billion Swiss francs, mainly influenced by a negative currency effect of 3.9%. Sales grew organically by 12.4%, for the fiscal year.



For fiscal 2025, Lindt & Sprüngli is confident that it will achieve an operating profit margin or EBIT increase at the lower end of 20-40 basis points. For 2026 and the years thereafter, the Group reiterated its strategic medium- to long-term organic sales growth targets of 6-8% with an improvement in the operating profit margin of 20-40 basis points per year.



