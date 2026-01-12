REV Exploration Corp.: REV Exploration Closes Acquisition of Additional Mining Claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 26, 2025, the Company has closed the acquisition of 72 mining claims and associated rights located in Ontario and Quebec (the "Property") pursuant to a mineral property purchase agreement with an arm's-length third party (the "Vendor") dated November 26, 2025 (the "Agreement").

Under the terms of the Agreement, REV has issued to the Vendor 500,000 common shares of REV (the "Consideration Shares") in consideration for the transfer of the Property. The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Property is subject to a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty, being a production royalty calculated as 1.5% of the net proceeds realized from the sale of minerals produced from the Property after customary deductions for transportation, insurance, smelting and refining charges and metallurgical penalties, payable to the royalty holder.

Closing is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals and acceptance of the Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), as applicable.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec highlighted by JMW and Maxwell in the Chibougamau Gold Camp, while the Company also has strong exposure to the Natural Hydrogen sector in Alberta and Saskatchewan. REV has acquired 100% of a series of PNG leases along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome, while it also has a significant equity position in MAX Power Mining Corp. which owns Canada's largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

