TetraScience Announces Collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to Accelerate Scientific Data and AI Enablement Across the Laboratory

The companies will work together to help pharmaceutical organizations improve efficiency and deliver better outcomes for patients.

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data and AI company, today announced a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, with a goal of accelerating AI across biopharma R&D and manufacturing by transforming scientific data into AI-native form and developing intelligent workflows at scale.

As the complexity and cost of bringing new therapies to market continue to rise, biopharmaceutical companies are turning to Scientific AI to support improvements in productivity and time to market. Yet AI only creates meaningful value when built on AI-native scientific data-something almost impossible to achieve in today's fragmented laboratory ecosystem, where instruments and software systems across vendors generate incompatible formats, semantics and workflow dependencies.

TetraScience's vendor-agnostic Scientific Data Foundry and Scientific Use Case Factory transform experimental results from disparate instruments into standardized, deployable, AI-enabled scientific workflows.

Through this collaboration, TetraScience will integrate Thermo Fisher's instrumentation and informatics solutions to further unlock the value of scientific data at scale. Alongside Thermo Fisher's AI capabilities, Tetra AI-the intelligence layer that connects data and workflows to guide scientific decision-making and surface cross-domain insights-will help power high-value use cases to improve reproducibility, throughput and scalability in therapies across R&D and manufacturing.

"Scientific AI cannot be achieved on a foundation of fragmented systems and bespoke workflows. Operationalizing AI requires large-scale, harmonized scientific data enriched with context specific to targeted use cases. That's how you deliver materially better scientific outcomes, and that is precisely what TetraScience enables," said Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "Our collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific will help biopharmaceutical organizations move faster and replace isolated processes with an AI-native scientific operating system that compounds in capability with every use-powered by Tetra AI's ability to learn from each experiment and workflow."

"At Thermo Fisher Scientific, our Mission-to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer-pushes us to continuously rethink how we support our customers' most important work," said Sean Baumann, Vice President, Digital and AI, Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Applied, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Leveraging AI is a natural evolution of that approach, and our collaboration with TetraScience strengthens how we help customers automate data management at scale in the laboratory. Together, we will help customers accelerate scientific breakthroughs across the biopharmaceutical industry."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing Scientific AI through interoperable and industry-aligned solutions. The companies will focus on high-value scientific workflows at select global biopharmaceutical organizations, several of which already use combined solutions from TetraScience and Thermo Fisher Scientific, providing a foundation for broader adoption and impact across the industry. The collaboration also includes joint efforts to bring integrated solutions to customers across biopharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing.

TetraScience CEO Grady emphasized that "today's announcement marks a pivotal moment for the entire life sciences industry as it showcases the power of collaborations in accelerating Scientific AI."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data and AI Company, building the operating system for scientific intelligence. Its Scientific Data Foundry converts the raw materials of science into AI-native data, while its Scientific Use Case Factory industrializes AI-enabled workflows across R&D and manufacturing. Tetra AI connects the Foundry and Factory, providing agentic capabilities that guide scientists through complex workflows, surface cross-domain insights and accelerate scientific outcomes. Trusted by the world's leading biopharma companies and global partners including NVIDIA, Databricks, Snowflake and Microsoft, TetraScience is replatforming the world's scientific industries for the AI era. For more information, visit tetrascience.com.

