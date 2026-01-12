BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: BioMarin Appoints Arpit Davé Chief Digital and Information Officer

Mr. Davé Brings more than 20 Years of Experience in Creating Enterprise Value through Digital Transformation, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence across the Biopharmaceutical Industry

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced it has appointed Arpit Davé as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Information Officer, a new position reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Alexander Hardy. Mr. Davé will be responsible for reimagining and executing BioMarin's enterprise technology strategy, data science and digital transformation to help create value for patients, employees and shareholders. He joins BioMarin today and will serve on the BioMarin Leadership Team.

Mr. Davé is a proven leader who brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has a strong track record of driving patient-focused organizations to deliver measurable business growth and profitability. Mr. Davé joins BioMarin from Amgen, Inc., where he has served as a technology executive for the past seven and a half years. In his most recent roles, he was responsible for the teams driving digital transformation through artificial intelligence and digital technology and innovation, focused on evolving the company to be competitive in the rapidly changing era of AI. Prior to Amgen, he held leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck, with a focus on CIO leadership, data science and research and development. Mr. Davé holds an M.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from S.P. University in India.

"Arpit is a visionary thinker and talented leader who brings to this role a deep understanding of the biopharmaceutical industry and a track record of using technology and AI to deliver for patients and the business," said Mr. Hardy. "He will be responsible for building a strategic vision and roadmap, deploying technologies that will further differentiate and improve BioMarin's business operations across the company from research and development to our manufacturing and commercial organizations, now and in the future."

"I have long admired BioMarin's dedication to people living with rare diseases and I am excited to work as part of this team to create undeniable value for patients, employees and shareholders," said Mr. Davé. "I am honored to join BioMarin at this pivotal moment where the convergence of biology, data and AI offers unprecedented potential; my focus will be on empowering our world-class teams and driving innovation to translate these capabilities into faster insights and the accelerated delivery of life-changing therapies to the patients who depend on us."

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including without limitation, statements about: the appointment of Arpit Davé as Chief Digital and Information Officer, expectations regarding his contributions to BioMarin, including his role in reimagining and executing BioMarin's enterprise technology strategy, and the anticipated benefits to BioMarin, including the ability to create value for patients, employees and shareholders, and to differentiate and improve BioMarin's business operations across the company from research and development to the company's manufacturing and commercial organizations. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, Mr. Davé commencing and continuing employment as Chief Digital and Information Officer as anticipated, and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

