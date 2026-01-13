

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon PLC (PSN.L), a housebuilding company, on Tuesday said it expects full-year 2025 underlying profit before tax to be at the upper end of market expectations.



The company compiled estimates for full year underlying profit before tax are in a range of £415 million to £440 million.



Persimmon reported new home completions of 11,905, up 12% from the previous year and ahead of market expectations.



For full-year 2026, the company compiled consensus estimate for profit before tax is in a range of £461 million to £487 million with 12,043 home completions.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News