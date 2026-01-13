Garo AB: GARO appoints Joe Ree as Interim President and CEO

GARO has appointed Joe Ree as Interim President and CEO from January 15 until Tobias Byfeldt assumes the position.

Joe Ree is currently Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Group Management. For many years, Joe has also served as CEO for GARO Ireland and has played a key role in strengthening GAROs market position and driving growth in Ireland. Joe has previously held several other senior positions within the GARO Group and is therefore very familiar with the organization.

"With his operational understanding of the business and strong market focus, Joe Ree is a natural choice as Interim President and CEO", says Chairman of the Board Axel Barnekow Widmark.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jonas Klarén for his contributions at GARO and to wish him every success in his new position as CEO at Assemblin EL", says Chariman of the Board Axel Barnekow Widmark.

