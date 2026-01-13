Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPMN | ISIN: SE0015812417 | Ticker-Symbol: 46GA
Frankfurt
13.01.26 | 08:13
1,534 Euro
+3,37 % +0,050
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GARO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,65810:45
1,5981,65010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Garo AB: GARO appoints Joe Ree as Interim President and CEO

GARO has appointed Joe Ree as Interim President and CEO from January 15 until Tobias Byfeldt assumes the position.

Joe Ree is currently Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Group Management. For many years, Joe has also served as CEO for GARO Ireland and has played a key role in strengthening GAROs market position and driving growth in Ireland. Joe has previously held several other senior positions within the GARO Group and is therefore very familiar with the organization.

"With his operational understanding of the business and strong market focus, Joe Ree is a natural choice as Interim President and CEO", says Chairman of the Board Axel Barnekow Widmark.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jonas Klarén for his contributions at GARO and to wish him every success in his new position as CEO at Assemblin EL", says Chariman of the Board Axel Barnekow Widmark.

For more information, please contact:

Axel Barnekow Widmark, Chairman of the Board +46 (0)76 830 70 77

This information is such information that GARO AB is obligated to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published by the above-mentioned contact person on January 13 2026, at 08:30 a.m.

GARO AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556071-7772 is a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installations market under its own brand. GARO's customer offering is to provide complete solutions in the product areas of Electrical distribution products, E-mobility, Project business & Temporary Power with a focus on electrical safety, user-friendliness and sustainability. GARO was founded in 1939, has its head office in Gnosjö and is today an international company with operations in several countries. GARO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name GARO. For more information, see www.garo.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.